SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xanadu Mines : December 2021 Quarterly Review Investor Webinar Presentation

02/01/2022 | 05:09pm EST
ASX/TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

By electronic lodgement

Corporate Presentation

For personal use only

2 February 2022

ASX Markets Announcement Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

December 2021 Quarterly Review Investor Webinar Presentation

Please find attached for release to the market, Xanadu Mining Ltd's December 2021 Quarterly Review Investor Webinar Presentation today.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart

Spencer Cole

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

M: +61 409 819 922

M: +61 434 047 987

E: Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com

E: spencer.cole@xanadumines.com

W: www.xanadumines.com

About Xanadu Mines Ltd:

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who control an emerging Tier 1 copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu's Board of Directors.

AUSTRALIA

MONGOLIA

Xanadu Mines Ltd ACN 114 249 026

c/o Company Matters Pty Limited

Suite 23, Building 9B

Level 12, 680 George Street

Olympic St, Sukhbaatar District

www.xanadumines.com

Sydney NSW 2000

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

T: +612 8280 7497

T: +967 7012 0211

ersonal use only

December 2021

Quarterly Review

Investor Webinar

ASX: XAM │ TSX: XAM

Disclaimer

only

Nature of this document: The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about

Xanadu Mines Ltd (the 'Company'). Unless otherwise stated herein, the information in this

presentation is based on the Company's own information and estimates. In attending this presentation

or viewing this document you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.

Not an offer: This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form any

part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe

for, any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction. This presentation and its contents must not be

distributed, transmitted or viewed by any person in any jurisdiction where the distribution, transmission

use

or viewing of this document would be unlawful under the securities or other laws of that or any other

jurisdiction. This presentation is not considered a recommendation by the Company or any of its

affiliates, directors or officers that any recipient invest in the Company nor does it constitute

investment, accounting, financial, legal or tax advice.

Not financial product advice: This presentation does not take into account the individual investment

objectives, financial situation and particular needs of each of the Company's Shareholders. You may

wish to seek independent financial and taxation advice before making any decision in respect of this

presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its related bodies corporate is licensed to provide

financial product advice in respect of the Company's securities or any other financial products.

ersonal

looking

Forward looking statements:

Certain statements in the presentation are or may be "forward

statements" and represent the Company's intentions, projections, expectations or beliefs concerning,

among other things, future operating and exploration results or the Company's future performance. These forward-looking statements speak, and the presentation generally speaks, only at the date hereof. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based on assumptions, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any express or implied estimates or projections. It is recognised that it is common practice for a company to comment on and discuss its exploration in terms of target size and type. All statements contained in this presentation by the Company which refer to the potential quantity and grade of the target is accompanied by a detailed explanation of the basis for the statement. The potential quantity and grade for the target is conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource.

Disclaimer: No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisers and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this presentation, or any opinions or beliefs contained in this document, and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission there from. The Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information, unless required to do so by law. Any opinions expressed in the presentation are subject to change without notice. Recipients of this presentation should make their own, independent investigation and assessment of the Company its business, assets and liabilities, prospects and profits and losses, as well as the matters covered in this presentation. Independent expert advice should be sought before any decision based on an assessment of the Company is made.

Unverified information: This presentation may contain information (including information derived from publicly available sources) that has not been independently verified by the Company.

Drilling Results and JORC: The information in this report relates to the exploration results previously reported in ASX Announcements which are available on the Xanadu website at https://www.xanadumines.com/site/investor-centre/asx-announcements. Xanadu is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Announcements referenced in the attached slides, and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Currency: All currencies in this presentation are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Competent Persons: Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for Competent Person's Statement.

2

December 2021 Quarter - Key Highlights

Key Dec qtr activities for Kharmagtai included:

only

Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) upgrade to 3Mt Cu

& 8Moz Au

use

Further extensions of high-grade bornite & tourmaline

breccia zones at Stockwork Hill outside of MRE

Drill testing of large-scale porphyry targets between

White Hill & Zaraa

Completion of 3 new diamond drill holes (4,108m)

ersonal

using 2 rigs & assay results for 4 diamond drill holes

completed during prior quarter

Commenced new Mining Concept Study with new MRE

Released first Sustainability Report

Consolidated 100% ownership of Red Mountain

3

Kharmagtai - a Resource that keeps growing

Our flagship Tier 1 project, in a world class copper district

PLAN VIEW

onlyat 0.55% CuEq cut off1

Upgrade to 1.1Bt MRE, containing 3Mt Cu & 8Moz Au,

representing >50% & >80% in contained Cu & Au1,2

Includes higher grade material of 100Mt @ 0.8% CuEq

2021 MRE Resource includes 214km drilling, with 70km

use

drilling completed since 2018

Scoping study underway targeting completion in 2022.

Gating to PFS contingent on scoping study economics

Mineralisation outcrops; minimal strip required

ersonal

Strong Cu & Au recoveries from significant metallurgical

test work to date. Investigating further refinement

opportunities

High Au:Cu ratio enables significant gold credits

1st quartile AISC potential on both gold & copper basis

1 ASX/TSX Announcement 8 December 2021 - Kharmagtai Resource Grows to 1.1Bt containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au

4

2 Global R source is 42% Indicated and 58% Inferred by tonnes, see Appendix 1 - Kharmagtai Resource

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xanadu Mines Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,63 M -4,71 M -4,71 M
Net cash 2021 6,32 M 4,49 M 4,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,4 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Stewart Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Spencer Cole Chief Financial Officer
Colin Francis Moorhead Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Munkshaikhan Dambiinyam Chief Operating Officer
Michele Muscillo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XANADU MINES LIMITED-6.90%24
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.69%165 247
RIO TINTO PLC5.99%116 008
GLENCORE PLC2.15%67 288
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.03%52 647
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.78%33 384