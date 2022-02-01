Xanadu Mines : December 2021 Quarterly Review Investor Webinar Presentation

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who control an emerging Tier 1 copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com
This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu's Board of Directors.
December 2021 Quarter - Key Highlights
Key Dec qtr activities for Kharmagtai included:
Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) upgrade to 3Mt Cu
& 8Moz Au
Further extensions of high-grade bornite & tourmaline
breccia zones at Stockwork Hill outside of MRE
Drill testing of large-scale porphyry targets between
White Hill & Zaraa
Completion of 3 new diamond drill holes (4,108m)
using 2 rigs & assay results for 4 diamond drill holes
completed during prior quarter
Commenced new Mining Concept Study with new MRE
Released first Sustainability Report
Consolidated 100% ownership of Red Mountain
Kharmagtai - a Resource that keeps growing
Our flagship Tier 1 project, in a world class copper district
PLAN VIEW
onlyat 0.55% CuEq cut off1
Upgrade to 1.1Bt MRE, containing 3Mt Cu & 8Moz Au,
representing >50% & >80% in contained Cu & Au1,2
Includes higher grade material of 100Mt @ 0.8% CuEq
2021 MRE Resource includes 214km drilling, with 70km
drilling completed since 2018
Scoping study underway targeting completion in 2022.
Gating to PFS contingent on scoping study economics
Mineralisation outcrops; minimal strip required
Strong Cu & Au recoveries from significant metallurgical
test work to date. Investigating further refinement
opportunities
High Au:Cu ratio enables significant gold credits
1st quartile AISC potential on both gold & copper basis
1 ASX/TSX Announcement 8 December 2021 - Kharmagtai Resource Grows to 1.1Bt containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au
4
2 Global R source is 42% Indicated and 58% Inferred by tonnes, see Appendix 1 - Kharmagtai Resource
