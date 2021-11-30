Xanadu Mines : Further extensions to high-grade zones at Stockwork Hill

ASX | TSX ANNOUNCEMENT 1 December 2021

Xanadu's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Stewart, said "We are very pleased with new results from ongoing step-outdrilling at Stockwork Hill. This includes outstanding results from drill hole KHDDH584 that has significantly expanded the higher-gradecopper and gold core, supporting our view that this is a big system with huge untested potential. Upside exists not only for increased tonnage, but more importantly for increasing gold to copper ratio, as we drill deeper into the core of the system.

These latest results continue to exceed the grades that were estimated in the 2018 Kharmagtai Mineral Resource, and our geology team has been working hard on an interim Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update, to incorporate significant drilling since 2018. We are pleased to confirm that we remain on schedule to release the updated interim MRE this month."

Full intercepts and drill hole details can be found in Appendix 1, Tables 1 and 2.

Drill Hole KHDDH584

Drill hole KHDDH584 (see Figure 1, 2 & 3) was designed to target down-dip extensions to the higher- grade bornite zone at the Stockwork Hill deposit. It intercepted wide zones of mineralisation, grading up to 0.71% copper (Cu) and 1.26g/t gold (Au) within a broader intercept of 229.5m grading 0.57% copper equivalent (CuEq) from 747.5m.

Hole ID Interval Cu Au CuEq From KHDDH584 12m 1.10% 0.14g/t 1.17% 520m and 229.5m 0.34% 0.45g/t 0.57% 747.5m including 124m 0.48% 0.61g/t 0.79% 779m including 88m 0.57% 0.77g/t 0.96% 813m including 12m 0.64% 0.86g/t 1.07% 819m including 28m 0.71% 1.26g/t 1.35% 853m and 14m 0.88% 0.07g/t 0.91% 1031m including 6m 1.20% 0.09g/t 1.25% 1033m

Note that true widths will generally be narrower than those reported. See disclosure in JORC explanatory statement attached.

Drill hole KHDDH584 extended the higher-grade bornite zone by 80 metres up-dip and 30 metres down- dip at Stockwork Hill, which represents an increase to the interpreted tonnage of higher-grade material at Stockwork Hill.

Significantly, two zones of copper-rich, mineralisation were encountered above and below the main bornite zone. At 520m, a breccia body containing 12m @ 1.1% Cu was returned and at 1,033m, a second breccia was drilled returning 6m @ 1.2% Cu. These breccias occur well outside the stockwork Hill deposit and may represent a vector to a new target.