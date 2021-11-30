Xanadu Mines : Further extensions to high-grade zones at Stockwork Hill
11/30/2021 | 05:41pm EST
ASX | TSX ANNOUNCEMENT 1 December 2021
FURTHER EXTENSIONS TO HIGH GRADE ZONES AT STOCKWORK HILL
Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to update the market on its on-going exploration program for porphyry copper and gold deposits at the Kharmagtai District in the South Gobi region of Mongolia.
Highlights
Strong step-out drilling results pave the way for further growth of both the gold-rich bornite and high-grade tourmaline breccia zones at Stockwork Hill, with copper and gold grades materially exceeding the 2018 Mineral Resource Estimate1.
High-gradeintercept from drill hole KHDDH584 at Stockwork Hill extends the gold-rich bornite zone by 80 metres up-dip and 30 metres down-dip returning: o 229.5m @ 0.57% CuEq from 747.5m oincluding 88m @ 0.96% CuEq oincluding 28m @ 1.35% CuEq
High-gradepartial intercepts from drill hole KHDDH585 at Stockwork Hill expands the Tourmaline Breccia Zone by 25 metres north and 25 metres south returning: o 309m @ 0.80% CuEq from 250m oincluding 225m @ 1.04% CuEq oincluding 124m @ 1.55% CuEq oIncluding 50m @ 2.18% CuEq
Drilling between White Hill and Zaraa intercepts a broad zone of mineralisation indicating another porphyry system is nearby and mineralisation likely extends between the two deposits.
Xanadu is on track for an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Kharmagtai in December 2021.
1 ASX/TSX Announcement 31 October 2018 - Major increase in Kharmagtai Open Cut Resource to 1.9Mt Cu & 4.3Moz Au
Xanadu's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Stewart, said "We are very pleased with new results from ongoingstep-outdrilling at Stockwork Hill. This includes outstanding results from drill hole KHDDH584 that has significantly expanded thehigher-gradecopper and gold core, supporting our view that this is a big system with huge untested potential. Upside exists not only for increased tonnage, but more importantly for increasing gold to copper ratio, as we drill deeper into the core of the system.
These latest results continue to exceed the grades that were estimated in the 2018 Kharmagtai Mineral Resource, and our geology team has been working hard on an interim Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update, to incorporate significant drilling since 2018. We are pleased to confirm that we remain on schedule to release the updated interim MRE this month."
Full intercepts and drill hole details can be found in Appendix 1, Tables 1 and 2.
Drill Hole KHDDH584
Drill hole KHDDH584 (see Figure 1, 2 & 3) was designed to target down-dip extensions to the higher- grade bornite zone at the Stockwork Hill deposit. It intercepted wide zones of mineralisation, grading up to 0.71% copper (Cu) and 1.26g/t gold (Au) within a broader intercept of 229.5m grading 0.57% copper equivalent (CuEq) from 747.5m.
Hole ID
Interval
Cu
Au
CuEq
From
KHDDH584
12m
1.10%
0.14g/t
1.17%
520m
and
229.5m
0.34%
0.45g/t
0.57%
747.5m
including
124m
0.48%
0.61g/t
0.79%
779m
including
88m
0.57%
0.77g/t
0.96%
813m
including
12m
0.64%
0.86g/t
1.07%
819m
including
28m
0.71%
1.26g/t
1.35%
853m
and
14m
0.88%
0.07g/t
0.91%
1031m
including
6m
1.20%
0.09g/t
1.25%
1033m
Note that true widths will generally be narrower than those reported. See disclosure in JORC explanatory statement attached.
Drill hole KHDDH584 extended the higher-grade bornite zone by 80 metres up-dip and 30 metres down- dip at Stockwork Hill, which represents an increase to the interpreted tonnage of higher-grade material at Stockwork Hill.
Significantly, two zones of copper-rich, mineralisation were encountered above and below the main bornite zone. At 520m, a breccia body containing 12m @ 1.1% Cu was returned and at 1,033m, a second breccia was drilled returning 6m @ 1.2% Cu. These breccias occur well outside the stockwork Hill deposit and may represent a vector to a new target.
Drill Hole KHDDH585
Drill hole KHDDH585 (see Figure 1, 2 & 3) was designed to target northern and southern extensions to the high-grade tourmaline breccia zone at the Stockwork Hill deposit. Assays have been returned to 812m, intercepting wide zones of mineralisation, grading up to 1.87% Cu and 0.61g/t Au within a broader intercept of 309m grading 0.80% CuEq from 250m. Furthermore, gold grade was of very high tenor at 784m, returning 10m @ 2.65g/t Au. We look forward to receipt of remaining assays for the end of hole, to better understand the potential for high gold mineralisation at depth.
Hole ID
Interval
Cu
Au
CuEq
From
KHDDH585
309m
0.65%
0.30g/t
0.80%
250m
including
225m
0.84%
0.38g/t
1.04%
284m
including
124m
1.28%
0.52g/t
1.55%
322m
including
50m
1.87%
0.61g/t
2.18%
330m
including
56m
1.00%
0.58g/t
1.29%
390m
including
14m
0.40%
0.60g/t
0.71%
479m
and
147m
0.19%
0.42g/t
0.41%
665m
including
4m
0.92%
1.28g/t
1.57%
752m
including
36m
0.30%
1.14g/t
0.89%
774m
including
10m
0.45%
2.65g/t
1.80%
784m
Note that true widths will generally be narrower than those reported. See disclosure in JORC explanatory statement attached.
Assays are returned to 812m; the remaining results are expected in the coming weeks and are not expected to materially impact the findings in this Announcement.
Figure 1. Stockwork Hill plan view, drill holes KHDDH584 and KHDDH585 and interpreted grade
shells
Figure 2. Stockwork Hill long section, drill hole KHDDH584 and KHDDH585 and interpreted
grade shells.
Figure 3. Stockwork Hill cross section, drill hole KHDDH584 and KHDDH585 and interpreted
grade shells.
Other Drilling
Pending assays that were discussed in the September 2021 Quarterly Report2 have now been returned for drill holes KHDDH581, KHDDH582 and KHDDH583.
KHDDH581 returned patchy tourmaline breccia mineralisation throughout the drill hole, without delivering any significant intercepts. Details can be found in Tables 1 and 2.
KHDDH582 was drilled as a discovery hole between White Hill and Zaraa deposits. This hole encountered a broad zone of porphyry mineralisation, as defined by a 700m wide zone of porphyry veining, including 177m @ 0.14% CuEq. Results indicate the potential for another porphyry system in close proximity. Mineralisation has potential to extend between the White Hill and Zaraa deposits with future drill testing. Details can be found in Tables 1 and 2.
KHDDH583 was drilled targeting the upper fault block of the high-grade bornite zone. This hole returned a broad zone of moderate grade mineralisation with several narrow zones of high-grade including 27m @ 0.57% CuEq. Drill hole details and intercepts can be found in Tables 1 and 2.
2 ASX/TSX Announcement 28 October 2021 - Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - 30 September 2021
