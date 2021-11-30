Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Xanadu Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XAM   AU000000XAM0

XANADU MINES LIMITED

(XAM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xanadu Mines : Further extensions to high-grade zones at Stockwork Hill

11/30/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX | TSX ANNOUNCEMENT 1 December 2021

| Page 1 of 20

For personal use only

FURTHER EXTENSIONS TO HIGH GRADE ZONES AT STOCKWORK HILL

Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to update the market on its on-going exploration program for porphyry copper and gold deposits at the Kharmagtai District in the South Gobi region of Mongolia.

Highlights

  • Strong step-out drilling results pave the way for further growth of both the gold-rich bornite and high-grade tourmaline breccia zones at Stockwork Hill, with copper and gold grades materially exceeding the 2018 Mineral Resource Estimate1.
  • High-gradeintercept from drill hole KHDDH584 at Stockwork Hill extends the gold-rich bornite zone by 80 metres up-dip and 30 metres down-dip returning:
    o 229.5m @ 0.57% CuEq from 747.5m o including 88m @ 0.96% CuEq
    o including 28m @ 1.35% CuEq
  • High-gradepartial intercepts from drill hole KHDDH585 at Stockwork Hill expands the Tourmaline Breccia Zone by 25 metres north and 25 metres south returning:
    o 309m @ 0.80% CuEq from 250m o including 225m @ 1.04% CuEq o including 124m @ 1.55% CuEq o Including 50m @ 2.18% CuEq
  • Drilling between White Hill and Zaraa intercepts a broad zone of mineralisation indicating another porphyry system is nearby and mineralisation likely extends between the two deposits.
  • Xanadu is on track for an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Kharmagtai in December 2021.

1 ASX/TSX Announcement 31 October 2018 - Major increase in Kharmagtai Open Cut Resource to 1.9Mt Cu & 4.3Moz Au

AUSTRALIA

MONGOLIA

Xanadu Mines Ltd ACN 114 249 026

c/o Company Matters Pty Limited

Suite 23, Building 9B

Level 12, 680 George Street

Olympic St, Sukhbaatar District

www.xanadumines.com

Sydney NSW 2000

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

T: +612 8280 7497

T: +967 7012 0211

For personal use only

ASX | TSX ANNOUNCEMENT 1 December 2021

| Page 2 of 20

Xanadu's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Stewart, said "We are very pleased with new results from ongoing step-outdrilling at Stockwork Hill. This includes outstanding results from drill hole KHDDH584 that has significantly expanded the higher-gradecopper and gold core, supporting our view that this is a big system with huge untested potential. Upside exists not only for increased tonnage, but more importantly for increasing gold to copper ratio, as we drill deeper into the core of the system.

These latest results continue to exceed the grades that were estimated in the 2018 Kharmagtai Mineral Resource, and our geology team has been working hard on an interim Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update, to incorporate significant drilling since 2018. We are pleased to confirm that we remain on schedule to release the updated interim MRE this month."

Full intercepts and drill hole details can be found in Appendix 1, Tables 1 and 2.

Drill Hole KHDDH584

Drill hole KHDDH584 (see Figure 1, 2 & 3) was designed to target down-dip extensions to the higher- grade bornite zone at the Stockwork Hill deposit. It intercepted wide zones of mineralisation, grading up to 0.71% copper (Cu) and 1.26g/t gold (Au) within a broader intercept of 229.5m grading 0.57% copper equivalent (CuEq) from 747.5m.

Hole ID

Interval

Cu

Au

CuEq

From

KHDDH584

12m

1.10%

0.14g/t

1.17%

520m

and

229.5m

0.34%

0.45g/t

0.57%

747.5m

including

124m

0.48%

0.61g/t

0.79%

779m

including

88m

0.57%

0.77g/t

0.96%

813m

including

12m

0.64%

0.86g/t

1.07%

819m

including

28m

0.71%

1.26g/t

1.35%

853m

and

14m

0.88%

0.07g/t

0.91%

1031m

including

6m

1.20%

0.09g/t

1.25%

1033m

Note that true widths will generally be narrower than those reported. See disclosure in JORC explanatory statement attached.

Drill hole KHDDH584 extended the higher-grade bornite zone by 80 metres up-dip and 30 metres down- dip at Stockwork Hill, which represents an increase to the interpreted tonnage of higher-grade material at Stockwork Hill.

Significantly, two zones of copper-rich, mineralisation were encountered above and below the main bornite zone. At 520m, a breccia body containing 12m @ 1.1% Cu was returned and at 1,033m, a second breccia was drilled returning 6m @ 1.2% Cu. These breccias occur well outside the stockwork Hill deposit and may represent a vector to a new target.

For personal use only

ASX | TSX ANNOUNCEMENT 1 December 2021

| Page 3 of 20

Drill Hole KHDDH585

Drill hole KHDDH585 (see Figure 1, 2 & 3) was designed to target northern and southern extensions to the high-grade tourmaline breccia zone at the Stockwork Hill deposit. Assays have been returned to 812m, intercepting wide zones of mineralisation, grading up to 1.87% Cu and 0.61g/t Au within a broader intercept of 309m grading 0.80% CuEq from 250m. Furthermore, gold grade was of very high tenor at 784m, returning 10m @ 2.65g/t Au. We look forward to receipt of remaining assays for the end of hole, to better understand the potential for high gold mineralisation at depth.

Hole ID

Interval

Cu

Au

CuEq

From

KHDDH585

309m

0.65%

0.30g/t

0.80%

250m

including

225m

0.84%

0.38g/t

1.04%

284m

including

124m

1.28%

0.52g/t

1.55%

322m

including

50m

1.87%

0.61g/t

2.18%

330m

including

56m

1.00%

0.58g/t

1.29%

390m

including

14m

0.40%

0.60g/t

0.71%

479m

and

147m

0.19%

0.42g/t

0.41%

665m

including

4m

0.92%

1.28g/t

1.57%

752m

including

36m

0.30%

1.14g/t

0.89%

774m

including

10m

0.45%

2.65g/t

1.80%

784m

Note that true widths will generally be narrower than those reported. See disclosure in JORC explanatory statement attached.

Assays are returned to 812m; the remaining results are expected in the coming weeks and are not expected to materially impact the findings in this Announcement.

For personal use only

ASX | TSX ANNOUNCEMENT 1 December 2021

| Page 4 of 20

Figure 1. Stockwork Hill plan view, drill holes KHDDH584 and KHDDH585 and interpreted grade

shells

Figure 2. Stockwork Hill long section, drill hole KHDDH584 and KHDDH585 and interpreted

grade shells.

ASX | TSX ANNOUNCEMENT 1 December 2021

| Page 5 of 20

For personal use only

Figure 3. Stockwork Hill cross section, drill hole KHDDH584 and KHDDH585 and interpreted

grade shells.

Other Drilling

Pending assays that were discussed in the September 2021 Quarterly Report2 have now been returned for drill holes KHDDH581, KHDDH582 and KHDDH583.

  • KHDDH581 returned patchy tourmaline breccia mineralisation throughout the drill hole, without delivering any significant intercepts. Details can be found in Tables 1 and 2.
  • KHDDH582 was drilled as a discovery hole between White Hill and Zaraa deposits. This hole encountered a broad zone of porphyry mineralisation, as defined by a 700m wide zone of porphyry veining, including 177m @ 0.14% CuEq. Results indicate the potential for another porphyry system in close proximity. Mineralisation has potential to extend between the White Hill and Zaraa deposits with future drill testing. Details can be found in Tables 1 and 2.
  • KHDDH583 was drilled targeting the upper fault block of the high-grade bornite zone. This hole returned a broad zone of moderate grade mineralisation with several narrow zones of high-grade including 27m @ 0.57% CuEq. Drill hole details and intercepts can be found in Tables 1 and 2.

2 ASX/TSX Announcement 28 October 2021 - Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - 30 September 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xanadu Mines Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XANADU MINES LIMITED
05:41pXANADU MINES : Further extensions to high-grade zones at Stockwork Hill
PU
11/15Xanadu Mines Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
11/14XANADU MINES : Third Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A - TSX
PU
10/27Xanadu Mines Takes 100% Ownership of Red Mountain In Mongolia
MT
10/27Xanadu Consolidates 100% Ownership of Red Mountain
GL
10/27Xanadu Consolidates 100% Ownership of Red Mountain
GL
10/26Xanadu Mines Limited Consolidates 100% Ownership of Red Mountain
CI
09/28Xanadu Mines Ltd Provides an Exploration Update for the Red Mountain Copper-Gold Porphy..
CI
09/28XANADU MINES : New High-Grade Bornite Intersections at Red Mountain
AQ
09/27XANADU MINES' : Drilling Returns Silver, Copper Mineralization at Mongolian JV; Shares Ris..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,00 M -4,99 M -4,99 M
Net cash 2021 6,00 M 4,28 M 4,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,7 M 23,2 M 23,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart XANADU MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xanadu Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,03 AUD
Average target price 0,07 AUD
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Stewart Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Spencer Cole Chief Financial Officer
Colin Francis Moorhead Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Munkshaikhan Dambiinyam Chief Operating Officer
Michele Muscillo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XANADU MINES LIMITED-31.58%24
BHP GROUP-7.21%137 730
RIO TINTO PLC-15.51%101 857
GLENCORE PLC53.28%62 349
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.68%43 771
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.35%31 389