XANO Industri : Half Year Report

05/20/2022
Annual Report

2021

XANO in brief

XANO acquires, manages and develops niche engineering companies with an entrepreneurial background.

With the ultimate goal of further developing each new business that joins the XANO family, our decentralised business model promotes responsibility, preserves entrepreneurial drive, nurtures expertise and allows each subsidiary to focus on what they do best. It is a winning combination that enables us to discover new ways to exceed our stakeholders' expectations and continue developing as a group.

At XANO, we strive to be the best we possibly can in all areas of business. We came from humble beginnings and, although we have grown in both size and confidence, we are no less humble.

We are the XANO Group.

XANO - Annual Report 2021

O P E R AT I O N S

4 - 5 5

2021 in brief

4

CEO comments

6

Business model

8

Sustainability

16

Shares and shareholders

18

Group overview

22

Industrial Products

26

Industrial Solutions

36

Precision Technology

46

F I N A N C I A L I N F O R M AT I O N

5 6 - 1 0 0

Corporate governance report

101

Board of directors, Group management and auditor

106

Shareholder information

108

Addresses

109

6 TURNING CHALLENGES INTO OPPORTUNITIES

26 BUSINESS UNIT INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS

36 BUSINESS UNIT INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

46 BUSINESS UNIT PRECISION TECHNOLOGY

4 2 0 2 1 I N B R I E F

The year in brief

  • Good organic growth
  • Strenghtened margins
  • Positive trend in order intake
  • Establishment in new market segments
  • Three more acquisitions

P R O F I TA B L E G R O W T H

Vital subjects within the Group

2021 were good innovation capacity and adaptability. Versatile operations with dedicated, conscientious employees have once again demonstrated that challenges can be turned into opportunities.

NET REVENUE

GROWTH

,

+41

3 151

(SEK m)

(%)

NET PROFIT

OPERATING MARGIN

342

14.4

(SEK m)

(%)

EARNINGS PER SHARE

PROFIT MARGIN

11.80

13.8

(SEK)

(%)

Q1

Increasing project volumes,

Acquisitions of CPS and CIM.

continued strong growth in

Generally favorable market

MedTech industry and recovery for

Q2 development. Comprehensive

the automotive industry.

orders for automation solutions

for electric vehicle batteries.

2 0 2 1 / X A N O

2 0 2 1 I N B R I E F

5

CPS

CIM

PRM

The Netherlands

Denmark

The Netherlands

ACQUISITIONS 2021

Included in the Industrial

Included in theIndustrial

Solutions business unit

Products business unit

Q3

Good development for the

Acquisition of PRM. Strong order

project-related activities.

intake. Challenges due to a lack

Periodic production breaks

Q4 of materials and components and

in the automotive sector.

increasing sick leave.

2 0 2 1 / X A N O

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

XANO Industri AB published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 11:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 151 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2021 342 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net Debt 2021 507 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 9 263 M 934 M 934 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 415
Free-Float 23,7%
Income Statement Evolution
