XANO Industri : Half Year Report

XANO in brief
XANO acquires, manages and develops niche engineering companies with an entrepreneurial background.
With the ultimate goal of further developing each new business that joins the XANO family, our decentralised business model promotes responsibility, preserves entrepreneurial drive, nurtures expertise and allows each subsidiary to focus on what they do best. It is a winning combination that enables us to discover new ways to exceed our stakeholders' expectations and continue developing as a group.
At XANO, we strive to be the best we possibly can in all areas of business. We came from humble beginnings and, although we have grown in both size and confidence, we are no less humble.
We are the XANO Group.
XANO - Annual Report 2021
O P E R AT I O N S
2021 in brief
CEO comments
Business model
Sustainability
Shares and shareholders
Group overview
Industrial Products
Industrial Solutions
Precision Technology
F I N A N C I A L I N F O R M AT I O N
Corporate governance report
Board of directors, Group management and auditor
Shareholder information
Addresses
6 TURNING CHALLENGES INTO OPPORTUNITIES
26 BUSINESS UNIT INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
36 BUSINESS UNIT INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS
46 BUSINESS UNIT PRECISION TECHNOLOGY
4 2 0 2 1 I N B R I E F
The year in brief
Good organic growth
Strenghtened margins
Positive trend in order intake
Establishment in new market segments
Three more acquisitions
P R O F I TA B L E G R O W T H
Vital subjects within the Group
2021 were good innovation capacity and adaptability. Versatile operations with dedicated, conscientious employees have once again demonstrated that challenges can be turned into opportunities.
NET REVENUE
GROWTH
+41
3 151
(SEK m)
(%)
NET PROFIT
OPERATING MARGIN
342
14.4
(SEK m)
(%)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
PROFIT MARGIN
11.80
13.8
(SEK)
(%)
Q1
Increasing project volumes,
Acquisitions of CPS and CIM.
continued strong growth in
Generally favorable market
MedTech industry and recovery for
Q2 development. Comprehensive
the automotive industry.
orders for automation solutions
for electric vehicle batteries.
CPS
CIM
PRM
The Netherlands
Denmark
The Netherlands
Included in the Industrial
Included in theIndustrial
Solutions business unit
Products business unit
Q3
Good development for the
Acquisition of PRM. Strong order
project-related activities.
intake. Challenges due to a lack
Periodic production breaks
Q4 of materials and components and
in the automotive sector.
increasing sick leave.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.