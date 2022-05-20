XANO Industri : Half Year Report

XANO in brief

XANO acquires, manages and develops niche engineering companies with an entrepreneurial background.

With the ultimate goal of further developing each new business that joins the XANO family, our decentralised business model promotes responsibility, preserves entrepreneurial drive, nurtures expertise and allows each subsidiary to focus on what they do best. It is a winning combination that enables us to discover new ways to exceed our stakeholders' expectations and continue developing as a group.

At XANO, we strive to be the best we possibly can in all areas of business. We came from humble beginnings and, although we have grown in both size and confidence, we are no less humble.

We are the XANO Group.