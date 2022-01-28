Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xantippe Resources : Application for quotation of securities - XTC

01/28/2022 | 02:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

XANTIPPE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 28, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

XTC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

16,166,666

28/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

XANTIPPE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

56123102974

1.3

ASX issuer code

XTC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

28/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

XTCO : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2024

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

XTC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

416,666

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

28/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

416,666

use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00350000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

XTCAC : OPTION EXPIRING 11-AUG-2022 EX 0.5C

personal

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

XTC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

15,750,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/1/2022

For

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xantippe Resources Limited published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,68 M -1,18 M -1,18 M
Net cash 2021 0,27 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,9 M 29,5 M 29,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart XANTIPPE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xantippe Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XANTIPPE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Henry Henning Managing Director & Director
Jenine Owen Chief Financial Officer
Phillip Sidney Redmond Jackson Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Rolland Cunnold Non-Executive Director
Imants Gustavs Kins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XANTIPPE RESOURCES LIMITED80.00%30
BHP GROUP10.05%164 025
RIO TINTO PLC13.84%121 617
GLENCORE PLC7.53%70 699
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.42%56 183
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.21%32 091