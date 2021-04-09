Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  XAU Resources Inc.    GIG.P   CA98401G1037

XAU RESOURCES INC.

(GIG.P)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 03/05 11:33:13 am
0.08 CAD   +14.29%
01:30pXAU Resources Announces Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
NE
07:56aXAU RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Halt - GIG.P
AQ
02/16XAU Resources Announces Resignation of Director
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XAU Resources Announces Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission

04/09/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - XAU RESOURCES INC. (TSXV:GIG.P) (the "Corporation") announces that on April 8, 2021 a Cease Trade Order (the "CTO") was issued by the Ontario Securities Commission as a result of the Corporation's failure to file the following periodic disclosure required by Ontario securities legislation:

  • Interim financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2021;
  • Management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2021; and
  • Certificate of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The CTO prohibits trading in securities of the Corporation, except pursuant to conditions contained in the order.

The Corporation intends to file the above-referenced materials in the coming week, at which time it expects the CTO will be revoked.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future business and operations of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive applicable Board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Gary Bay
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 647-339-4301

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79980


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about XAU RESOURCES INC.
01:30pXAU Resources Announces Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Co..
NE
07:56aXAU RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Halt - GIG.P
AQ
02/16XAU Resources Announces Resignation of Director
NE
2020XAU Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
2020XAU Resources Announces New CFO and Proposed Private Placement
NE
2020XAU Resources Inc. Announces Passing of Its Chief Financial Officer
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,06 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net cash 2020 0,37 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,37 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart XAU RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
XAU Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gairat Gary Bay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Viktorovich Maruta Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexei Maslovskiy Independent Director
Nataliya Hearn Independent Director
Dan W. Hrushewsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XAU RESOURCES INC.6.67%0
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)18.43%63 303
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED16.91%31 478
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)20.64%16 460
HAL TRUST26.15%14 987
KINNEVIK AB8.90%14 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ