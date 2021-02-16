Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  XAU Resources Inc.    GIG.P   CA98401G1037

XAU RESOURCES INC.

(GIG.P)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 01/14 09:53:35 am
0.075 CAD   --.--%
02:25aXAU Resources Announces Resignation of Director
NE
2020XAU Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
2020XAU Resources Announces New CFO and Proposed Private Placement
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XAU Resources Announces Resignation of Director

02/16/2021 | 08:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - XAU RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: GIG.P) (the "Corporation") announces that a member of its board of directors, Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy, was unexpectedly arrested in Moscow, Russia and detained in connection with a commercial matter unrelated to the Corporation. Dr. Maslovskiy rejects the charges of the Russian authorities, which he contends are false and without merit, and intends to mount a vigorous defence. Nevertheless, Dr. Maslovskiy has resigned from the Corporation's board of directors pending the resolution of these legal matters.

For further information please contact:

Gary Bay
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 647-339-4301

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74594


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about XAU RESOURCES INC.
02:25aXAU Resources Announces Resignation of Director
NE
2020XAU Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
2020XAU Resources Announces New CFO and Proposed Private Placement
NE
2020XAU Resources Inc. Announces Passing of Its Chief Financial Officer
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,06 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net cash 2020 0,37 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,35 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart XAU RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
XAU Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gairat Gary Bay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Viktorovich Maruta Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexei Maslovskiy Independent Director
Nataliya Hearn Independent Director
Dan W. Hrushewsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XAU RESOURCES INC.0.00%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.11%26 611
KINNEVIK AB5.96%14 903
LIFCO AB (PUBL)5.64%9 147
SOMFY SA6.06%6 132
DUBAI INVESTMENTS7.59%1 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ