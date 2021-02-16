XAU Resources Announces Resignation of Director

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - XAU RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: GIG.P) (the "Corporation") announces that a member of its board of directors, Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy, was unexpectedly arrested in Moscow, Russia and detained in connection with a commercial matter unrelated to the Corporation. Dr. Maslovskiy rejects the charges of the Russian authorities, which he contends are false and without merit, and intends to mount a vigorous defence. Nevertheless, Dr. Maslovskiy has resigned from the Corporation's board of directors pending the resolution of these legal matters.

