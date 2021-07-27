PRESS RELEASE : Due to COVID pandemic XB Systems postpones financial results to end of Q3 and confirms date of AGM

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information 27.07.2021 Frankfurt am Main - Due to the exceptional circumstances of the COVID pandemic and in accordance with the rules of the Vienna Stock Exchange. XB Systems AG will release its 2020 financial results on 23rd September 2021 and the Annual General Meeting will be held one month later on 28th October 2021. end of disclosed inside information ================================================================================ XB Systems AG specializes in eSports, iGaming and software development. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art eSports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Further inquiry note: Russ Stevens press@xb.systems end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

