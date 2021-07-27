Log in
    XB3   DE000A3H3LX7

XB SYSTEMS AG

(XB3)
PRESS RELEASE : Due to COVID pandemic XB Systems postpones financial results to end of Q3 and confirms date of AGM

07/27/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Company Information 
27.07.2021 
 
Frankfurt am Main - Due to the exceptional circumstances of the COVID pandemic 
and in accordance with the rules of the Vienna Stock Exchange. XB Systems AG 
will release its 2020 financial results on 23rd September 2021 and the Annual 
General Meeting will be held one month later on 28th October 2021. 
 
 
XB Systems AG specializes in eSports, iGaming and software development. The 
company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art eSports B2C 
solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team of 
operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence for 
its customers and users alike. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Russ Stevens 
press@xb.systems 
 
 
