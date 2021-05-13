Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. XB Systems AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XB3   DE000A3H3LX7

XB SYSTEMS AG

(XB3)
Summary 
Summary

PRESS RELEASE : XB Systems financial results postponed due to COVID pandemic

05/13/2021 | 07:37am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. 
  The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Accounting and Audits 
13.05.2021 
 
Frankfurt am Main - In light of the severity of the COVID outbreak and resulting 
restrictions during the 3rd wave within Germany and the DACH region. XB Systems 
will release its 2020 end of year results two months later in accordance with 
the regulation regarding COVID as specified by the Vienna Stock exchange. The 
exceptional circumstances of the pandemic are putting an additional strain on 
the limited resources of the company's appointed accountants and auditors which 
has affected man power and thus has caused a delay in compiling the results. 
Nevertheless, the results will be released in a timely manner and will be 
readily available for the company's annual general meeting which will go ahead 
as planned. 
 
-Ends- 
 
About XB Systems AG: 
XB Systems AG is a design, engineering, and media company specializing in 
software development and esports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users 
state-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. 
With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to 
achieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about the 
company here: www.xb.systems 
 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Russ Stevens 
press@xb.systems 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2021 07:36 ET (11:36 GMT)

