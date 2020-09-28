Xbrane Biopharma : New Interim CFO in Xbrane Biopharma AB (publ)

Xbrane Biopharma AB (publ) ('Xbrane' or 'the company') announces today that Margareta Hagman will take on the position as interim CFO from September 30, 2020 until a new CFO is in place. Margareta will be part of the management team during the time as interim CFO. Margareta has an extensive experience as CFO from BioGaia AB and holds board positions in two listed companies.



As previously announced, Susanna Helgesen will leave her position as CFO as of September 30, 2020. The recruitment of a new permanent CFO is ongoing.



'I want to thank Susanna for her strong efforts as CFO for Xbrane. She has been critical in our growth journey so far and especially in the process of getting on Nasdaq's main list. I want to wish her all the best in her future career', says Martin Åmark, CEO.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Xbrane Biopharma AB published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:49:08 UTC