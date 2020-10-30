Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Xbrane Biopharma AB (publ)    XBRANE   SE0007789409

XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB (PUBL)

(XBRANE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 10/30 10:16:26 am
67.5000 SEK   -0.74%
05:10aXBRANE BIOPHARMA : presents Nomination Committee
PU
05:01aXBRANE BIOPHARMA : presents Nomination Committee
AQ
09/28XBRANE BIOPHARMA : New Interim CFO in Xbrane Biopharma AB (publ)
AQ
Xbrane Biopharma : presents Nomination Committee

10/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT

In accordance with the principles of the Nomination Committee of Xbrane Biopharma AB ('Company' or 'Xbrane'), adopted at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 14 May 2020, the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members of whom three shall be nominated by the Company´s three largest shareholders with respect of voting power as of September 30, 2020. The fourth member shall be the chairman of the board. If a shareholder does not exercise its right to appoint a member, entitlement to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee transfers to the shareholder who is the next largest shareholder in terms of voting rights.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee for the AGM in 2021 has been set up to consist of the following persons, which together represent approximately 33 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company as of September 30, 2020:
- Saeid Esmaeilzadeh appointed by Serendipity Group AB, the Company´s largest shareholder,
- Ulrik Grönvall appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder, the Company´s second largest shareholder
- Bengt Göran Westman, the Company´s third largest shareholder
- Anders Tullgren, Chairman of the Company.

Saeid Esmaeilzadeh has been appointed as chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The task of the Nomination Committee is prior to AGM prepare and submit proposals regarding the Chairman of the AGM, candidates for the post of chairman and other directors of the board, fees and other remuneration for board work to each director, fees to members of committees within the board, election and remuneration of the Company auditor and principles for the nomination committee.

The Nomination Committee's proposal will be presented in the notice to the AGM 2021 and on the Company's website, www.xbrane.com.

Shareholders may submit proposals to the Nomination Committee for the AGM on May 6, 2021 until January 15, 2021. The proposals can be sent to the following address: Xbrane Biopharma AB Nomination Committee, c/o Xbrane Biopharma AB, Banvaktsvägen 22, 171 48 Solna, Sweden, or via email: valberedning@xbrane.com.

Xbrane's Annual General Meeting will be held in Stockholm on May 6, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Tullgren, Chairman of the board
E: valberedning@xbrane.com

Martin Åmark, Chief Executive Officer
M: +46(0) 763-093 777
E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

Disclaimer

Xbrane Biopharma AB published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 09:09:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 6,60 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
Net income 2020 -213 M -23,9 M -23,9 M
Net cash 2020 566 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 311 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 113x
EV / Sales 2021 138x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Xbrane Biopharma AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 156,00 SEK
Last Close Price 68,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Åmark Chief Executive Officer
Anders Lennart Tullgren Chairman
Siavash Bashiri Chief Operating Officer & Head-Biosimilars
Margareta Hagman Chief Financial Officer
David Vikström Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB (PUBL)96.53%147
LONZA GROUP AG57.42%45 407
SEAGEN INC.68.34%33 903
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.09%29 854
CELLTRION, INC.39.78%28 585
MODERNA, INC.264.42%25 940
