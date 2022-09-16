Xcel Brands Announces Launch of C. Wonder by Christian Siriano

Acclaimed American Fashion Designer Named Creative Director of New Brand Launching in Spring ’23

Mr. Siriano’s Appointment Builds on Xcel’s Strategy to Connect Vibrant Personalities Directly with Consumers in Its Live-Selling Ecosystem

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB), a media and consumer products company with unparalleled expertise in livestream shopping, today announced the launch of C. Wonder by Christian Siriano. The company also announced that Mr. Siriano has been appointed Creative Director of the new brand, which will launch in spring of 2023. The acclaimed American fashion designer has helmed his own brand since 2008 and has been a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) since 2013. His designs have been worn on the red carpet by numerous celebrities, including current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts, to name but a few. Mr. Siriano will continue to design his own collection while bringing his signature refined exuberance to C. Wonder by Christian Siriano’s modern ready-to-wear and accessories collections. He will also serve as the public face and voice of the brand, including appearing on HSN’s broadcast and streaming service in 2023.

“Bringing Christian on board to lead the transformation of C. Wonder by Christian Siriano is another key step in the creation of a live-selling ecosystem that connects our brands directly with consumers,” said Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands. “Christian’s sophisticated aesthetic, creative vision and vibrant personality have made him one of America’s most respected young designers and we’re confident he’ll bring a renewed sense of excitement to C. Wonder as we solidify our leadership within the fast-growing livestream marketplace.”

Xcel Brands is one of the largest apparel providers within the interactive TV market and is strategically investing in livestreaming technology platforms and partnerships. In addition to C. Wonder by Christian Siriano, the company produces and distributes sportswear and dresses under the Halston and H Halston labels available at premium retailers that include Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s and HSN. It owns the Judith Ripka and LOGO by Lori Goldstein brands as well as a minority stake in Isaac Mizrahi and Longaberger home products and livestreaming platform.

“I’ve always loved the C. Wonder brand and I’m thrilled to join the team at Xcel Brands to collaborate and share the brand with new audiences,” said Mr. Siriano. “Livestreaming has such a fantastic future here in the US and I can’t wait to be able to connect personally with millions of C. Wonder customers across platforms.”

About Christian Siriano

Award-winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design, the collection is shown each season at New York Fashion Week and sold in retailers across the globe. In 2012, the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened in NYC and, in 2018, “The Curated NYC” opened in Midtown Manhattan. Now Siriano’s most recent retail venture, “The Collective West,” has opened in Westport, CT. Siriano was named among Time’s 100 Most Influential People for his leading contributions to body diversity on the runway and red carpet. He is also the youngest person to ever appear on Crain’s “40 Under 40” list and a member of Forbes’ “30 Under 30.”

Siriano has been heralded for leading the PPE charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. His atelier shifted entirely from clothes to masks and to date he and his team have shipped over 1 million masks to frontline workers in the New York area. 2020 also saw Siriano launch his own digital BRAVO talk show called SO SIRIANO, where he broke down all things fashion and pop culture with guests ranging from Drew Barrymore to Leslie Jones, Billy Porter, Ashley Graham, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sia. And Siriano fulfilled a longtime passion when he added interior designer to his impressive list of credits with the debut of his newest venture, Siriano Interiors, and a full custom furniture collection. With over a decade of fashion experience, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in the ever-changing fashion industry. Most recently, the prestigious SCAD (Savannah College of Art & Design) MUSEUM OF ART presented Siriano’s first-ever solo work retrospective, the CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE exhibition, which ran in Savannah from October 2021–January 2022 and recently moved to the Atlanta location, where it remains on view through October 9, 2022. In 2017, Siriano added the title of author to his credits when he released a photographic retrospective book with Rizzoli Books called Dresses to Dream About, now in its third printing. Due to high demand, he released a new version in fall 2021 titled Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About Deluxe Edition, which features brand new images from his ever-growing, impressive body of work.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, livestreaming, wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true omni-channel sales strategy that includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital livestream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce channels. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $3 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone.

Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant livestreaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing and licensing experience and has a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

About C. Wonder

C. Wonder was imagined to offer an almost magical customer experience. The product assortment includes apparel and accessories basics and also home and entertaining products, all with a cosmopolitan slant and available at an incredible value. The secret ingredient of C. Wonder is a selection of new and unexpected products that surprise and delight. C. Wonder by Christian Siriano offers amazing products at great prices and promises to transport our customers to a place they have never been.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005356/en/