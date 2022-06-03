Xcel Brands : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K

Exhibit 99.1 Pro forma Financial Information

On May 27, 2022, Xcel Brands, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a membership interest purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement) with IM Topco, LLC ("IM Topco"), a Delaware limited liability company, and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, IM WHP, LLC ("WHP") and IM Brands, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("IMB") pursuant to which, on May 31, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), (i) the Company contributed assets owned by IMB, including the "Isaac Mizrahi" trademark and other intellectual property rights relating thereto, among other things, into IM Topco and (ii) the Company sold 70% of the membership interests of IM Topco to WHP. The purchase price paid by WHP to the Company at the closing of the transactions (the "Closing") in exchange for the 70% membership interest in IM Topco consisted of $46,200,000 in cash. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company will also be entitled to receive an "earnout" payment in the amount of $2,000,000 if, during the period from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, (i) IM Topco receives Net Royalty Revenue (as defined in the Purchase Agreement) in an amount equal to or greater than $17,500,000 and (ii) IM Topco generates EBITDA (as defined in the Purchase Agreement) in an amount equal to or greater than $11,800,000 (collectively, the "Earn-Out Event"). Additionally, in the event that IM Topco receives less than $13,347,000 in aggregate royalties for any four consecutive calendar quarters over a three-year period ending on the third anniversary of the Closing, WHP will be entitled to receive from the Company up to $16 million, less all amounts of net cash flow distributed to WHP for such period, as an adjustment to the purchase price, payable in either cash or equity interests in IM Topco held by the Company.

The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the historical financial statements of the Company after giving effect to the transaction described above.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2022 is presented as if the transaction occurred on March 31, 2022. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is presented as if the transaction had taken place on January 1, 2022. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 is presented as if the transaction had taken place on January 1, 2021. These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements should not be taken as representative of the future results of operations or financial position of the Company. The fair value of the retained interest is preliminary and subject to change based on final valuation of the retained interest and completion of the evaluation of the accounting for all elements of the transaction.

Pro Forma Financial Statements

· 3/31/2021 Pro Forma Balance Sheet

· 3/31/2022 Pro Forma Statement of Operations

· 12/31/2021 Pro Forma Statement of Operations

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Pro Forma Balance Sheet (in thousands, except share and per share data)

Pro Forma March 31, 2022 Adjustments March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,063 15,325 $ 18,388 Accounts receivable, net 8,676 8,676 Inventory 3,941 3,941 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,480 1,480 Total current assets 17,160 15,325 32,485 Property and equipment, net 2,293 2,293 Right of use asset - operating leases 6,097 6,097 Trademarks and other intangibles, net 96,775 (44,500 ) 52,275 Restricted cash 608 608 Retained interest Isaac Mizrahi Brand 16,500 16,500 Deferred tax assets, net 141 141 Other assets 635 635 Total non-current assets 106,549 (28,000 ) 78,549 Total Assets $ 123,709 (12,675 ) $ 111,034 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 7,251 $ 7,251 Accrued payroll 1,563 1,563 Deferred revenue 604 604 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,045 1,045 Current portion of long-term debt 2,500 (2,500 ) 0 Total current liabilities 12,963 (2,500 ) 10,463 Long-Term Liabilities: Long term portion of operating lease obligation 6,963 6,963 Long-term debt, less current portion 24,998 (24,998 ) - Contingent liabilities 7,539 7,539 Deferred tax liabilities, net 0 0 Other long-term liabilities 13 13 Total long-term liabilities 39,513 (24,998 ) 14,515 Total Liabilities 52,476 (27,498 ) 24,978 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and 19,571,119 issued and outstanding 20 20 Paid-in capital 103,069 103,069 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (32,266 ) 14,823 (17,443 ) Total Xcel Brands, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 70,823 14,823 85,646 Non-controlling interest 410 0 410 Total Equity 71,233 14,823 86,056 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 123,709 (12,675 ) $ 111,034

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Pro Forma Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Pro Forma Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Adjustments March 31, 2022 Revenues (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net licensing revenue $ 5,961 (3,555 ) $ 2,406 Net sales 2,786 - 2,786 Net revenue 8,747 (3,555 ) 5,192 Cost of goods sold (sales) 1,680 1,680 Gross profit 7,067 (3,555 ) 3,512 Operating costs and expenses Salaries, benefits and employment taxes 4,853 (859 ) 3,994 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 3,392 (412 ) 2,980 Stock-based compensation 32 - 32 Depreciation and amortization 1,820 - 1,820 Total operating costs and expenses 10,097 (1,271 ) 8,826 Operating loss (3,030 ) (2,284 ) (5,314 ) Interest and finance expense Interest expense - term loan debt 708 (708 ) 0 Other interest and finance charges (income), net 1 - 1 Total interest and finance expense 709 (708 ) 1 Loss before income taxes (3,739 ) (1,576 ) (5,315 ) Income tax benefit 0 (441 ) (441 ) Net loss (3,739 ) (1,135 ) (4,874 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (252 ) (252 ) Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (3,487 ) (1,135 ) $ (4,622 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share: $ (0.18 ) (0.06 ) $ (0.24 ) Basic and Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,571,119 19,571,119 19,571,119

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Pro Forma Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Pro Forma For the Twelve

Months Ended For the Twelve

Months Ended December 31, Adjustments December 31, 2021 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Net licensing revenue $ 21,876 $ (14,578 ) $ 7,298 Net sales 16,056 16,056 Net revenue 37,932 (14,578 ) 23,354 Cost of goods sold (sales) 10,667 10,667 Gross profit 27,265 (14,578 ) 12,687 Operating costs and expenses Salaries, benefits and employment taxes 16,535 (3,450 ) 13,085 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 14,364 (1,302 ) 13,062 Stock-based compensation 720 0 720 Depreciation and amortization 6,830 0 6,830 Asset impairment charge 1,372 0 1,372 Total operating costs and expenses 39,821 (4,752 ) 35,069 Other Income Income from retained interest of the Isaac Mizrahi brand 44 44 Operating loss income (12,556 ) (9,782 ) (22,338 ) Interest and finance expense Interest expense - term loan debt 1,916 (1,916 ) 0 Other interest and finance charges (income), net 147 (135 ) 12 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,516 1,516 Total interest and finance expense 3,579 (2,051 ) 1,528 Loss before income taxes (16,135 ) (7,731 ) (23,866 ) Income tax benefit (3,106 ) (2,165 ) (5,271 ) Net loss (13,029 ) (5,566 ) (18,595 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (845 ) (845 ) Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (12,184 ) $ (5,566 ) $ (17,750 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share: (0.63 ) (0.29 ) (0.91 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,455,987 19,455,987 19,455,987

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Pro Forma Balance Sheet, as at March 31, 2022

Total pro forma assets decreased by $12.7 million which is attributable to the decrease in intangible assets of $44.5 million, the carrying value of the Isaac Mizrahi trademarks. This was partially offset by an increase the retained interest in the Isaac Mizrahi brands of $16.5 million and an increase in pro forma cash of $15.3 million. The increase in the retained interest of the Isaac Mizrahi brand is based on the estimated fair value of the Company's ownership and rights under the operating agreement. The increase in pro forma cash of $15.3 million is attributable to $46.2 million of proceeds from the sale of the Isaac Mizrahi brand, less $30.1 of payments made to satisfy the company's debt, including early termination fees, interest and expense, and direct deal costs of $0.8 million.

Pro forma total liabilities decreased by $27.5 million attributable to satisfying the company's term debt. Pro forma equity increased by $14.8 million attributable to a gain on the sale of the Isaac Mizrahi brand and partially offset by fees associated with paying off the Company's term debt.

Pro Forma Statement of Operations, for the Three Months ended March 31, 2022

Pro forma net loss increased by $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The additional loss was attributable to eliminating the net revenues and expenses associated with the Isaac Mizrahi brand of approximately of $2.2 million. This was partially offset by interest and financing savings of $0.7 million and a tax benefit of $0.4 million. Interest and financing charges were adjusted on a pro forma basis with the Company being debt free. The income tax benefit was based on the pro forma loss before income taxes multiplied by the incremental marginal tax rate.

Pro Forma Statement of Operations, for the Year ended December 31, 2021

Pro forma net loss increased by $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The additional loss was attributable to eliminating the net revenues and expenses associated with the Isaac Mizrahi brand of approximately of $9.8 million. This was partially offset by interest and financing savings of $2.0 million and a tax benefit of $2.2 million. Interest and financing charges were adjusted on a pro forma basis with the Company being debt free. The income tax benefit was based on the pro forma loss before income taxes multiplied by the incremental marginal tax rate.