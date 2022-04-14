Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Results Expects Growth Across Its Businesses In 2022 Driven By Livestream Shopping 04/14/2022 | 08:35am EDT Send by mail :

2021 total revenues of $37.9 million, up 29% from prior year

Fourth quarter total revenues of $8.1 million, up 8% from the fourth quarter of 2020

Fourth quarter net loss of $6.9 million, or ($0.35) per share, on a GAAP basis; net loss of $4.6 million, or ($0.22) per share, on a non-GAAP basis; 2021 net loss of $12.2 million, or ($0.63) per share, on a GAAP basis; net loss of $6.2 million, or ($0.32) per share, on a non-GAAP basis

Focus on Livestream Shopping as significant driver of financial growth and new strategic partnerships for the Company, assisted by recent investments in technology and infrastructure

Management expects continued growth across all business segments and a return to profitability in 2022

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel commented, “We are pleased with our top-line growth across our businesses and distribution channels especially our DTC businesses that are all now fully powered by our robust livestreaming platform. We expect sales in our wholesale and DTC businesses to continue to accelerate well beyond current growth rates and believe that these sales will return the company to profitability in 2022. The investments that we have made in technology, livestreaming, supply chain management and people are now benefitting the company greatly.” Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Total revenue was $8.1 million, an increase of $0.6 million or 8% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by significant growth in the Company’s wholesale and direct to consumer businesses. Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands was approximately $6.9 million, or ($0.35) per share, compared with a net loss of $10.4 million, or ($0.54) per share, for the prior year quarter. This improvement from prior year quarter was primarily attributable to lower asset impairment charges in the current quarter. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, results on a non-GAAP basis were a net loss of approximately $4.6 million, or ($0.23) per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and a net loss of approximately $0.3 million, or $(0.02) per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.5 million and positive $0.2 million for the current quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively. Full Year 2021 Financial Results Total revenue was $37.9 million, an increase of $8.5 million of 29% from prior year, driven by higher product sales and higher licensing revenues of $6.9 million and $1.6 million, respectively. As with the quarter’s results, the increase in revenues was primarily driven by significant growth in the Company’s wholesale and direct to consumer businesses. Full-year licensing revenues also increased, primarily attributable to the April 2021 acquisition of the Lori Goldstein brand. Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands was approximately $12.2 million, or ($0.63) per share, compared with a net loss of $12.9 million, or ($0.68) per diluted share, for the prior year. The current year net loss and improvement from the prior year results reflects the increase in revenues discussed above, partially offset by higher interest and finance expenses and lower income tax benefit, while total operating costs and expenses decreased only slightly from prior year. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, non-GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021, was approximately $6.2 million, or $(0.32) per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $1.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.5 million and positive $4.1 million for the current year and prior year, respectively. Despite strong fundamentals and top line revenue growth, we had a challenging fourth quarter caused by a fire in one of our retail partners distribution centers and other logistics issues that had an impact on our operating results for the 4th quarter and materially impacted our expected results for 2021. We believe that the impact of the fire and related and general logistics issues are abating. See reconciliation tables below for non-GAAP metrics. These non-GAAP metrics may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies and should only be used in conjunction with our results reported according to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Any financial measure other than those prepared in accordance with GAAP should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's balance sheet at December 31, 2021 reflected stockholders' equity of approximately $75 million, cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.5 million, and working capital, exclusive of the current portion of lease obligations, of approximately $7.9 million. Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday , April 14, 2022. A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel's website at www.xcelbrands.com. Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 1-877-407-3982. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for 30 days following the event and can be accessed at 844-512-2921 using replay pin number 13729080. About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC, pioneering a true omni-channel sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $3 billion in retail sales via live streaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant livestreaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "ongoing," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "appears," "suggests," "future," "likely," "goal," "plans," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "seeks," "should," "would," "guidance," "confident" or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated revenue, expenses, profitability, strategic plans and capital needs. These statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof and our current expectations, estimates and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its other filings with the SEC, which may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors, nor can we address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. For further information please contact: Andrew Berger

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

216-464-6400

andrew@smberger.com Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,483 $ 4,957 Accounts receivable, net 7,640 8,889 Inventory 3,375 1,216 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,681 1,085 Total current assets 17,179 16,147 Property and equipment, net 2,549 3,367 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,314 8,668 Trademarks and other intangibles, net 98,304 93,535 Restricted cash 739 1,109 Deferred tax assets, net 141 Other assets 555 228 Total non-current assets 108,602 106,907 Total Assets $ 125,781 $ 123,054 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 6,233 $ 4,442 Accrued payroll 577 973 Accrued consideration payable - - Current portion of operating lease obligation 1,207 2,101 Current portion of long-term debt 2,500 2,800 Total current liabilities 10,517 10,316 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-term portion of operating lease obligation 7,252 8,469 Long-term debt, net, less current portion 25,531 13,838 Contingent obligations 7,539 900 Deferred tax liabilities, net 0 3,052 Other long-term liabilities 0 224 Total long-term liabilities 40,322 26,483 Total Liabilities 50,839 36,799 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 19,530,855 and 19,260,862 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 20 19 Paid-in capital 103,039 102,324 Accumulated deficit (28,779 ) (16,595 ) Total Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity 74,280 85,748 Noncontrolling interest 662 507 Total Stockholders' Equity 74,942 86,255 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 125,781 $ 123,054

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Net licensing revenue $ 4,491 $ 4,877 $ 21,876 $ 20,255 Net sales 3,607 2,603 16,056 9,193 Net revenue 8,098 7,480 37,932 29,448 Cost of goods sold (sales) 2,904 1,533 10,667 5,456 Gross profit 5,194 5,947 27,265 23,992 Operating costs and expenses Salaries, benefits and employment taxes 4,249 3,263 16,535 13,061 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 4,773 2,590 14,364 9,743 Stock-based compensation (34 ) 70 720 850 Depreciation and amortization 1,881 1,428 6,830 5,497 Government assistance - Paycheck Protection Program - - - (1,816 ) Asset impairment charges 1,372 13,000 1,372 13,113 Total operating costs and expenses 12,241 20,351 39,821 40,448 Other income 46 Operating loss (7,047 ) (14,404 ) (12,556 ) (16,410 ) Interest and finance expense Interest expense - term loan debt 553 294 1916 1,220 Other interest and finance charges (income), net 20 2 147 (27 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 695 - 1,516 - Total interest and finance expense 1,268 296 3,579 1,193 Loss before income taxes (8,315 ) (14,700 ) (16,135 ) (17,603 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (1,087 ) (4,249 ) (3,106 ) (4,518 ) Net loss (7,228 ) (10,451 ) (13,029 ) (13,085 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (285 ) (54 ) (845 ) (149 ) Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (6,943 ) $ (10,397 ) $ (12,184 ) $ (12,936 ) Loss per common share attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders: Basic net loss per share $ (0.35 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,567,318 19,233,633 19,455,987 19,117,460

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (13,029 ) $ (13,085 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 6,830 5,497 Asset impairment charges 1,372 13,113 Amortization of deferred finance costs 308 95 Stock-based compensation 720 850 Allowance for doubtful accounts 102 1,042 Loss on extinguishment of debt (non-cash portion) 1,516 - Deferred income tax benefit (3,192 ) (4,382 ) Net Gain on sale of assets (46 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,147 691 Inventory (2,159 ) (317 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (818 ) 597 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,228 (496 ) Lease-related assets and liabilities (581 ) (374 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (6,556 ) 3,185 Cash flows from investing activities Cash consideration for acquisition of Lori Goldstein assets (3,661 ) - Net proceeds from sale of assets - 46 Purchase of other intangible assets (39 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (1,095 ) (748 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,795 ) (702 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5 - Shares repurchased including vested restricted stock in exchange for withholding taxes (16 ) (190 ) Cash contribution from non-controlling interest 1,000 300 Proceeds from revolving loan debt - - Proceeds from long-term debt 54,000 - Payment of deferred finance costs (2,173 ) (27 ) Payment of long-term debt (41,750 ) (2,250 ) Payment of breakage fees associated with extinguishment of long-term debt (559 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,507 (2,167 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (844 ) 316 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,066 5,750 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,222 $ 6,066 Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,483 $ 4,957 Restricted cash 739 1,109 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 5,222 $ 6,066 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Operating lease right-of-use asset $ $ 797 Operating lease obligation $ $ 797 Contingent obligation related to acquisition of Lori Goldstein assets at fair value $ 6,639 $ - Liability for equity-based bonuses $ (13 ) $ 71 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 1,799 $ 1,128 Cash paid during the year for interest $ 91 $ 58

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (6,943 ) (10,397 ) $ (12,184 ) (12,936 ) Amortization of trademarks 1,520 1,109 5,435 4,432 Stock-based compensation (34 ) 70 720 850 Loss on extinguishment of debt 695 - 1,516 - (Recovery of) costs in connection with potential acquisition - 52 - (158 ) Certain adjustments to allowance for doubtful accounts - 132 971 Property and equipment impairment 1,372 13,000 1,372 13,113 Gain on the sale of assets (46 ) Deferred income tax benefit (1,173 ) (4,113 ) (3,192 ) (4,382 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (4,563 ) $ (279 ) $ (6,201 ) $ 1,844 Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.35 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.68 ) Amortization of trademarks 0.08 0.06 0.28 0.23 Stock-based compensation - - 0.04 0.04 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.04 - 0.08 - (Recovery of) costs in connection with potential acquisition - - - (0.01 ) Certain adjustments to allowance for doubtful accounts - - 0.01 0.05 Property and equipment impairment 0.07 0.67 0.07 0.69 Deferred income tax benefit (0.06 ) (0.21 ) (0.17 ) (0.22 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ (0.22 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.10 Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares 19,567,318 19,323,078 19,455,987 19,152,569 ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (6,943 ) $ (10,397 ) $ (12,184 ) $ (12,936 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,881 1,428 6,830 5,497 Interest and finance expense 1,268 296 3,579 1,193 Income tax benefit (1,087 ) (4,249 ) (3,106 ) (4,518 ) State and local franchise taxes 37 21 142 145 Stock-based compensation (34 ) 70 720 850 (Recovery of) costs in connection with potential acquisition - 52 - (158 ) Certain adjustments to allowance for doubtful accounts - - 132 971 Gain on the sale of assets - - - (46 ) Property and equipment impairment 1,372 13,000 1,372 13,113 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,506 ) $ 221 $ (2,515 ) $ 4,111 Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP unaudited terms. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders, exclusive of amortization of trademarks, stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sales of assets, gain on reduction of contingent obligations, costs (recoveries) in connection with potential acquisitions, certain adjustments to the provision for doubtful accounts related to the bankruptcy of and economic impact on certain retail customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, asset impairments, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures do not include the tax effect of the aforementioned adjusting items, due to the nature of these items and the Company’s tax strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited measure, which we define as net income (loss) attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders, before depreciation and amortization, interest and finance expenses (including loss on extinguishment of debt, if any), income taxes, other state and local franchise taxes, stock-based compensation, gain on reduction of contingent obligations, gain on sale of assets, costs (recoveries) in connection with potential acquisitions, asset impairments, and certain adjustments to the provision for doubtful accounts related to the bankruptcy of and economic impact on certain retail customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to identify business trends relating to our results of operations. Management believes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful because these measures adjust for certain costs and other events that management believes are not representative of our core business operating results, and thus these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. The Company incurred certain costs during the prior year which it could have eliminated but elected not to do so in light of $1.8 million of government assistance received through the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act (the “PPP Benefit”) Benefit”), which represents a cash benefit directly related to the Company’s operating expenses incurred. Accordingly, the PPP Benefit is not considered a reconciling item for purposes of the computation of non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is the measure used to calculate compliance with the EBITDA covenant under our term loan agreement. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Given that non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not deemed to be in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry, because other companies may calculate these measures in a different manner than we do. In evaluating non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may or may not incur expenses similar to some of the adjustments in this document. Our presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA does not imply that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income and other GAAP results, and not rely on any single financial measure.

