Xcel Brands, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 20, 2023 at 05:24 pm EST
Xcel Brands, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.256 million compared to USD 2.34 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 2.64 million compared to USD 4.5 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 5.14 million compared to USD 4.04 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.21 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.21 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 8.44 million compared to USD 8.41 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 15.47 million compared to USD 21.72 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 14.26 million compared to net income of USD 1.96 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.72 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.1 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.72 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.1 a year ago.
Xcel Brands, Inc. is a media and consumer products company. The Company is engaged in the designing, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. The Company's brand portfolio consists of the Lori Goldstein, Halston, Judith Ripka, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Isaac Mizrahi Brands, and other proprietary brands, including the various labels under these brands. Judith Ripka is a luxury jewelry brand and is available in fine jewelry stores, luxury retailers and via e-commerce. C Wonder offers women's clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories. The Halston brand is a fashion brand and is available across various distribution channels, including department stores, e-commerce, interactive television, and national specialty retailers.