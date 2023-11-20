Xcel Brands, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Xcel Brands, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.256 million compared to USD 2.34 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 2.64 million compared to USD 4.5 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 5.14 million compared to USD 4.04 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.21 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.21 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 8.44 million compared to USD 8.41 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 15.47 million compared to USD 21.72 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 14.26 million compared to net income of USD 1.96 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.72 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.1 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.72 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.1 a year ago.