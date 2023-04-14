Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xcel Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XELB   US98400M1018

XCEL BRANDS, INC.

(XELB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:05:30 2023-04-14 am EDT
0.6011 USD   +0.02%
Xcel Brands and JTV® Announce New Licensing Agreement

04/14/2023 | 10:03am EDT
JTV to Sell Judith Ripka Jewelry Through Its Live TV Broadcasts and on JTV.com

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB), a media and consumer products company with billions of dollars in retail sales through livestream shopping, and JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today announced a new licensing agreement that will see Judith Ripka fine jewelry sold on JTV.com beginning in June and through the network’s live TV broadcasts beginning in August.

“We’re excited to launch this partnership,” said Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Brands. “The JTV team’s commitment to jewelry, digital retail and live broadcasting, coupled with their superior manufacturing expertise, make them an ideal licensing partner. We have committed to significant on-air time with the network, and we’re confident this will be a highly successful collaboration.”

Founded in 1993, JTV is one of the top jewelry companies in the US, with one of the largest assortments of jewelry, gemstones and jewelry-making products available from a single-source retailer. JTV serves consumers through live broadcasts 24 hours a day from six high-definition studios to millions of homes. The company also conducts online business through its e-commerce site, mobile apps, streaming devices and social media platforms.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Xcel and bring this iconic brand to our audience through our e-commerce site and live broadcasts,” said Tim Matthews, CEO and President of JTV. “We believe our customers will love Judith Ripka jewelry, and look forward to giving them ample opportunities to learn about and purchase the brand.”

Under the new agreement, JTV will also license the Judith Ripka e-commerce platform, JudithRipka.com. The partnership is the latest step in Xcel Brands’ evolution as it builds a live-selling ecosystem supported by authentic, trusted brand representatives and sellers. The company continues to strategically invest in livestreaming technology platforms and partnerships that enable it to connect its brands directly with consumers.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, livestreaming, wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true omni-channel sales strategy that includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital livestream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce channels. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $3 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone.

Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant livestreaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing and licensing experience and has a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 29-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 95 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry-leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
