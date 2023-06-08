Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xcel Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XEL   US98389B1008

XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
64.14 USD   -0.26%
06/08Controlled burn and downed power line sparked Colorado's costliest wildfire
RE
06/08Colorado's most destructive wildfire caused by embers from old fire, sparks from power line
AQ
06/06BofA Adjusts Price Target on Xcel Energy to $70 From $74, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Controlled burn and downed power line sparked Colorado's costliest wildfire

06/08/2023 | 10:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Marshall Fire spreads in Colorado

DENVER (Reuters) - Colorado's costliest wildfire on record started from fierce winds that damaged power lines and unearthed smoldering embers from a controlled burn days earlier, sparking two blazes that merged into a deadly conflagration, authorities said on Thursday.

Investigators found a variety of human and weather-related factors combined to spark the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed nearly 1,100 homes in December 2021, but ruled out any criminal culpability, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's report was released as a group of two dozen homeowners and community members filed a lawsuit against Xcel Energy, the utility whose wind-damaged power lines the sheriff's office cited as having contributed to the deadly fire.

The plaintiffs accused Xcel of negligence in failing to properly maintain its equipment.

The company issued a statement disputing the sheriff's office findings that sparks from arcing Xcel power lines caused a second ignition point of the Marshall Fire, which began on nearby private property of the Twelve Tribes religious sect.

"Xcel Energy did not have the opportunity to review and comment on the analysis relied on by the sheriff's office and believes those analyses are flawed and their conclusions incorrect," the company said.

The utility said flames from the second fire were not believed to have caused any property damage, and that in any case the second ignition point was at least 80 feet away from Xcel power lines in an area with underground coal fire activity.

But sheriff's investigators found no evidence that any underground combustion in the area's coal seams produced heat capable of starting a fire at the surface.

As for the first ignition source, sheriff's investigators traced its origin to an area where a controlled burning operation has been legally conducted on residential property of the Twelve Tribes just six days before and had been properly covered over with dirt. But high winds on Dec. 30, 2021 blew away loose soil, newly exposing the embers while they were still hot, the report found.

Property losses from the fire, which scorched more than 6,000 acres and laid waste to parts of two Boulder County towns on the northern outskirts of the Denver area, have been placed at $2 billion, ranking the blaze as the most costly in Colorado state history. President Biden visited the fire zone days later, saying the rare winter blaze marked the latest "code red" reminder of an ominously changing climate.

Both the sheriff's office and local prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence of criminal conduct in connection with the blaze and determined that charges would be filed, the sheriff's statement said.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Editing by Steve Gorman and Michael Perry)

By Keith Coffman


© Reuters 2023
All news about XCEL ENERGY
06/08Controlled burn and downed power line sparked Colorado's costliest wildfire
RE
06/08Colorado's most destructive wildfire caused by embers from old fire, sparks from power ..
AQ
06/06BofA Adjusts Price Target on Xcel Energy to $70 From $74, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/05Xcel Energy : Minnesota Electric Rate Case - Form 8-K
PU
06/05Xcel Energy Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/05BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Xcel Energy to $69 From $75, Keeps Outperform Ratin..
MT
06/05North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06/02Several good news lift Wall Street
MS
06/02JPMorgan Downgrades Xcel Energy to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $68..
MT
06/02Wolfe Research Downgrades Xcel Energy to Peer Perform From Outperform
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XCEL ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 228 M - -
Net income 2023 1 849 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 3,23%
Capitalization 35 300 M 35 300 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
EV / Sales 2024 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 982
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart XCEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Xcel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 64,14 $
Average target price 69,62 $
Spread / Average Target 8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Frenzel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Peterson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy John O'Connor Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Amanda Rome Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCEL ENERGY-8.52%35 393
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.22%150 077
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.49%77 727
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.79%76 470
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.09%70 569
ENEL S.P.A.19.52%65 388
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer