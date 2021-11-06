Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/05 04:00:00 pm
63.8 USD   +1.16%
04:38pEEI Conference
PU
04:38pESG Presentation
PU
11/05XCEL ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
ESG Presentation

11/06/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
MANAGING ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ISSUES

NOVEMBER 2021

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical statements contained in this presentation, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements, including future sales, future expenses, future tax rates, future operating performance, projected emission reductions and other environmental impacts, estimated base capital expenditures, projected capital additions and forecasted annual revenue requirements with respect to rider filings, expected rate increases to customers, expectations and intentions regarding regulatory proceedings, and expected impact on our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows of resettlement calculations and credit losses relating to certain energy transactions, as well as assumptions and other statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Xcel Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: uncertainty around the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; operational safety, including our nuclear generation facilities; successful long-term operational planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production; rising energy prices and fuel costs; qualified employee workforce and third-party contractor factors; ability to recover costs, changes in regulation and subsidiaries' ability to recover costs from customers; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic conditions, including inflation rates, monetary fluctuations and their impact on capital expenditures and the ability of Xcel Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or cost of capital; our customers' and counterparties' ability to pay their debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee benefit plans and health care benefits; our subsidiaries' ability to make dividend payments; tax laws; effects of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber security threats and data security breaches; seasonal weather patterns; changes in environmental laws and regulations; climate change and other weather; natural disasters and resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying legislative and regulatory changes; and costs of potential regulatory penalties.

Contacts

Paul Johnson

Emily Ahachich

Darin Norman

Vice President, Treasurer & IR

Director, Investor Relations

Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

612-215-4535

612-330-6054

612-337-2310

paul.a.johnson@xcelenergy.com

emily.a.ahachich@xcelenergy.com

darin.norman@xcelenergy.com

Website: https://investors.xcelenergy.com/

Xcel Energy app also available

Strategy, Vision and Mission

VISION

We will be the preferred and trusted provider of the energy our customers need

MISSION

We provide our customers the safe, clean, reliable energy services they want and value at a competitive price

VALUES Connected

PRIORITIES

CO2 Lead the Clean Energy Transition

  • Electricity: 80% carbon reduction by 2030, 100% carbon-free by 2050
  • Natural gas: 25% GHG reduction by 2030, net-zero by 2050

Enhance the Customer Experience

• Conservation, new products/services

• 1.5 million EVs enabled by 2030

Keep Bills Low

Average bill increases <rate of inflation

Committed

Safe

Trustworthy

2

Sustainability Embedded in Strategy

We are retiring coal plants, adding renewables, helping electrify other sectors and exploring clean fuels and technologies, while providing more options for customers and keeping their bills low

LEAD THE CLEAN

ENHANCE THE

KEEP CUSTOMER

ENERGY TRANSITION

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

BILLS LOW

Climate​

Safety and security

Affordability​

Innovation

Reliability/resiliency

Community vitality

Human capital​

Clean energy

  • Diversity, equity, inclusion

3

Comprehensive Sustainability Goals

CO2

80% lower

100%

emissions

carbon-free

by 2030*

by 2050*

25% lower

Net zero

emissions

by 2050**

NATGAS

by 2030**

70% less

water consumptionby 2030*

  • rate of inflation

customer bill increases

Social impacts

of coal closures mitigated

Workforce

reflects our communities

1.5 million

EVs powered by 2030

$

Local communities

supported

10% of spend

with diverse suppliers

  • Includes owned and purchased electricity serving customers
  • Spans natural gas supply, distribution and customer use

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xcel Energy Inc. published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 20:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
