Shares of power producers were more or less flat as traders rotated into more cyclical sectors.

The utility industry group has retreated as Treasury yields hit multiyear highs, but have held up better than most sectors.

Xcel Energy received a federal grant of as much as $70 million for the development of long-duration energy storage.

09-22-23 1705ET