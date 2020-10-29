Xcel Energy : 3Q Profit Tops Views, Narrows Guidance

Log in
10/29/2020 | 06:33am EDT

By Dieter Holger

Xcel Energy Inc.'s profit rose above Wall Street's expectations in the latest quarter, though sales were lower than anticipated.

The Minneapolis-based power company said Thursday that profit was $603 million, or $1.14 a share, in the third quarter. A year ago, profit was $527 million or $1.01 a share.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.14 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of $1.06 a share.

Sales rose to $3.18 billion in the quarter from $3.01 billion a year ago. Analysts expected $3.37 billion in sales.

The company narrowed its full-year earnings guidance to $2.75 to $2.81 a share. For 2021, it said it expects earnings of $2.90 to $3 a share.

Xcel said it plans to invest $22.6 billion over the next five years, including in the electric grid, solar and aging wind farms that would create 5,000 jobs and grow the company's renewable energy portfolio.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 0632ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 751 M - -
Net income 2020 1 463 M - -
Net Debt 2020 20 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 2,43%
Capitalization 36 911 M 36 911 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,87x
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 11 295
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart XCEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Xcel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 69,20 $
Last Close Price 70,26 $
Spread / Highest target 8,17%
Spread / Average Target -1,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin G. S. Fowke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert C. Frenzel President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian J. Van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David A. Westerlund Independent Director
Timothy V. Wolf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XCEL ENERGY10.66%36 911
NEXTERA ENERGY22.99%145 873
ENEL S.P.A.-1.73%83 043
IBERDROLA, S.A.12.58%74 443
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.65%66 972
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.25%66 910
