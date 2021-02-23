Log in
Xcel Energy : Again Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2021

02/23/2021 | 10:03am EST
Amid pandemic, honor recognizes continued focus on integrity, culture and ESG

For the second year in a row, Xcel Energy has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005231/en/

Xcel Energy Honored Again (Graphic: Business Wire)

Xcel Energy Honored Again (Graphic: Business Wire)

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

The survey was expanded this year to recognize how companies have adapted and responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to commitments to environmental, social and governance issues, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

“We’re honored to again be recognized one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Ben Fowke, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy. “I am very proud of how Xcel Energy has maintained its commitment to our core values and clean energy goals, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.”

Xcel Energy is the first major U.S. electricity provider to commit to reducing carbon emissions 80% from 2005 levels by 2030, with a vision of providing 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050, and today the company is more than halfway to its goal, having reduced carbon emissions 51%, a record 12% drop in a single year.

Xcel Energy is one of only nine honorees in the Energy & Utilities category, and one of only four companies in the United States in that group.

The full list of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.


© Business Wire 2021
