Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xcel Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XEL   US98389B1008

XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
69.32 USD   -0.36%
05:50pXcel Energy : Citi Conference
PU
05/05Xcel Energy : Colorado Electric Rate Request - Form 8-K
PU
05/05Xcel Energy Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xcel Energy : Citi Conference

05/08/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUILDING THE FUTURE

Citi Energy and Climate Technology

Conference

May 9, 2023

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical statements contained in this presentation, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements, including those relating to 2023 EPS guidance, long-term EPS and dividend growth rate objectives, future sales, future expenses, future tax rates, future operating performance, estimated base capital expenditures and financing plans, projected capital additions and forecasted annual revenue requirements with respect to rider filings, expected rate increases to customers, expectations and intentions regarding regulatory proceedings, and expected impact on our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows of resettlement calculations and credit losses relating to certain energy transactions, as well as assumptions and other statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Xcel Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: operational safety, including our nuclear generation facilities and other utility operations; successful long-term operational planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production; rising energy prices and fuel costs; qualified employee workforce and third-party contractor factors; violations of our Codes of Conduct; our ability to recover costs and our subsidiaries' ability to recover costs from customers; changes in regulation; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic conditions, including recessionary conditions, inflation rates, monetary fluctuations, supply chain constraints and their impact on capital expenditures and/or the ability of Xcel Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or cost of capital; our customers' and counterparties' ability to pay their debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee benefit plans and health care benefits; our subsidiaries' ability to make dividend payments; tax laws; uncertainty regarding epidemics, the duration and magnitude of business restrictions including shutdowns (domestically and globally), the potential impact on the workforce, including shortages of employees or third-party contractors due to quarantine policies, vaccination requirements or government restrictions, impacts on the transportation of goods and the generalized impact on the economy; effects of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber security threats and data security breaches; seasonal weather patterns; changes in environmental laws and regulations; climate change and other weather events; natural disaster and resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying legislative and regulatory changes; costs of potential regulatory penalties; regulatory changes and/or limitations related to the use of natural gas as an energy source; challenging labor market conditions and our ability to attract and retain a qualified workforce; and our ability to execute on our strategies or achieve expectations related to environmental, social and governance matters including as a result of evolving legal, regulatory and other standards, processes, and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological developments, increased costs, the availability of requisite financing, and changes in carbon markets.

Contacts

Paul Johnson

Vice President, Treasurer & IR 612-215-4535 paul.a.johnson@xcelenergy.com

Roopesh Aggarwal

Darin Norman

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Consultant, Investor Relations

303-571-2855

612-337-2310

roopesh.k.aggarwal@xcelenergy.com

darin.norman@xcelenergy.com

Website: https://investors.xcelenergy.com/

Xcel Energy app also available

Attractive Investment Thesis

Pure-Play Regulated Utility that Consistently Delivers

~8-10% 5-7% EPS Growth

Total Shareholder

Return

~3% Dividend Yield 5-7% CAGR ׀ 60-70% Payout Ratio

Sustainable long-term growth Strong ESG leadership Proven track record

2

Strategy

VISION

We will be the preferred and trusted provider of the energy our customers need

MISSION

We provide our customers the safe, clean, reliable energy services they want and value at a competitive price

VALUES Connected

PRIORITIES

CO2 Lead the Clean Energy Transition

  • Electricity: 80% carbon reduction by 2030, 100% carbon-free by 2050
  • Natural gas: 25% GHG reduction by 2030, net-zero by 2050

Enhance the Customer Experience

• Conservation, new products/services

• 1 in 5 EVs enabled by 2030

Keep Bills Low

Average bill increases <rate of inflation

Committed Safe Trustworthy

3

Robust Base Capital Forecast 2023 - 2027

Investment by Function

Other

Electric

11%

Distribution

32%

Natural

Gas LDC ~$29.5

12% Billion

Electric Electric Generation Transmission

13%29% Renewables

3%

Investment by Company

SPS NSPM

13%15% NSPM37%

40%

~$29..5 Billion

PSCo

NSPW

38%

NSPW

10%

9%

Base capital forecast excludes potential incremental investment associated with resource plans

4

Disclaimer

Xcel Energy Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:49:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about XCEL ENERGY
05:50pXcel Energy : Citi Conference
PU
05/05Xcel Energy : Colorado Electric Rate Request - Form 8-K
PU
05/05Xcel Energy Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03Insider Sell: Xcel Energy
MT
05/02Fitch Rates Northern States Power Company-Minnesota's FMBs 'A+'
AQ
05/01Insider Sell: Xcel Energy
MT
04/27Xcel Energy : Q1 2023 Earnings Report
PU
04/27XCEL ENERGY INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
04/27Transcript : Xcel Energy Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27Correction: Xcel Energy's Q1 Earnings, Revenue Climb
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XCEL ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 642 M - -
Net income 2023 1 862 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 38 288 M 38 288 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 11 982
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart XCEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Xcel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 69,57 $
Average target price 72,85 $
Spread / Average Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Frenzel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Peterson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy John O'Connor Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Amanda Rome Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCEL ENERGY-0.77%38 288
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.68%152 789
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.96%81 869
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.94%81 715
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.52%76 572
ENEL S.P.A.22.51%68 976
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer