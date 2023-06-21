















Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) June 20, 2023

Commission File Number Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter; State of Incorporation; Address of Principal Executive Offices; and Telephone Number IRS Employer Identification Number 001-3034 XCEL ENERGY INC. 41-0448030 (a Minnesota corporation) 414 Nicollet Mall Minneapolis Minnesota 55401 (612) 330-5500 001-3280 PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF COLORADO 84-0296600 (a Colorado corporation) 1800 Larimer Street Suite 1100 Denver Colorado 80202 (303) 571-7511







Item 8.01. Other Events





Colorado Electric Rate Request

In November 2022, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy), filed an electric rate case with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) seeking a net increase of $262 million, or 8.2%. The total request reflects a $312 million increase (subsequently adjusted to $303 million in rebuttal), which includes $50 million of authorized costs currently recovered through various rider mechanisms. The request is based on a 10.25% return on equity (ROE), an equity ratio of 55.7% and a 2023 forecast test year with a 2023 average rate base of $11.3 billion.

PSCo's request for a 2023 Transmission Cost Adjustment (TCA) rider revenue requirement of $41 million has also been consolidated with the pending electric rate case for assessment.

On June 20, 2023, PSCo, the CPUC Staff, Utility Consumer Advocate, Colorado Energy Office, Colorado Energy Consumers and various other intervenors filed a nearly comprehensive settlement. The City of Boulder opposes the settlement. Terms of the settlement include:

• Retail revenue increase (excluding rider roll-ins) of $95 million (average customer bill increase of 2.96%), based on a 2022 historic test year using year-end rate base with forward looking known and measurable adjustments.

• Alternative retail revenue increase (excluding rider roll-ins) of $47 million (average customer bill increase of 1.46%) if depreciation expense deferrals associated with certain coal generating assets are accepted by the CPUC.

• Weighted-average cost of capital of 6.95% (based on 55.69% equity ratio and 9.3% ROE).

• Early termination of the revenue decoupling pilot with implementation of new rates.

• Continuation of previously authorized trackers and deferrals.

• Collection of $12 million of 2023 TCA revenues that were previously suspended by the CPUC. Intervenors' recommended adjustments to the TCA are subject to CPUC review and any changes to the TCA would apply prospectively beginning in 2024.

Hearings to discuss the settlement are scheduled for July 2023. A CPUC decision is expected in the third quarter of 2023, with rates to be effective in September 2023.

Xcel Energy reaffirms its 2023 GAAP and ongoing earnings guidance of $3.30 to $3.40 per share, which is based on several key assumptions, including constructive regulatory outcomes and expense reduction efforts.













Certain information discussed in this Current Report on Form 8-K is forward-looking information that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements, including our expectations and intentions regarding the regulatory proceedings, the effective date of the rates and the 2023 earnings guidance, as well as assumptions and other statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Xcel Energy's and PSCo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: operational safety, including our nuclear generation facilities and other utility operations; successful long-term operational planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production; rising energy prices and fuel costs; qualified employee work force and third-party contractor factors; violations of our Codes of Conduct; our ability to recover costs; changes in regulation; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic conditions, including recessionary conditions, inflation rates, monetary fluctuations, supply chain constraints and their impact on capital expenditures and/or the ability of PSCo to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or cost of capital; our customers' and counterparties' ability to pay their debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee benefit plans and health care benefits; tax laws; uncertainty regarding epidemics, the duration and magnitude of business restrictions including shutdowns (domestically and globally), the potential impact on the workforce, including shortages of employees or third-party contractors due to quarantine policies, vaccination requirements or government restrictions, impacts on the transportation of goods and the generalized impact on the economy; effects of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber security threats and data security breaches; seasonal weather patterns; changes in environmental laws and regulations; climate change and other weather events; natural disaster and resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying legislative and regulatory changes; costs of potential regulatory penalties; regulatory changes and/or limitations related to the use of natural gas as an energy source; challenging labor market conditions and our ability to attract and retain a qualified workforce; and our ability to execute on our strategies or achieve expectations related to environmental, social and governance matters including as a result of evolving legal, regulatory and other standards, processes, and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological developments, increased costs, the availability of requisite financing, and changes in carbon markets.

























