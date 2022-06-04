Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Xcel Energy
  News
  Summary
    XEL   US98389B1008

XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
74.88 USD   -0.79%
06/04XCEL ENERGY : June Investor Meetings
PU
06/04XCEL ENERGY : ESG Presentation
PU
06/03Coal pile collapse kills two men at Colorado power plant
AQ
Xcel Energy : ESG Presentation

06/04/2022 | 08:32pm EDT
MANAGING ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ISSUES

JUNE 2022

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical statements contained in this presentation, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements, including the 2022 EPS guidance, long-term EPS and dividend growth rate objectives, future sales, future expenses, future tax rates, future operating performance, estimated base capital expenditures and financing plans, projected capital additions and forecasted annual revenue requirements with respect to rider filings, expected rate increases to customers, expectations and intentions regarding regulatory proceedings, and expected impact on our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows of resettlement calculations and credit losses relating to certain energy transactions, as well as assumptions and other statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Xcel Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: uncertainty around the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including potential workforce impacts resulting from vaccination requirements, quarantine policies or government restrictions, and sales volatility; operational safety, including our nuclear generation facilities and other utility operations; successful long-term operational planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production; rising energy prices and fuel costs; qualified employee workforce and third-party contractor factors; violations of our Codes of Conduct; ability to recover costs, changes in regulation and subsidiaries' ability to recover costs from customers; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic conditions, including inflation rates, monetary fluctuations, supply chain constraints and their impact on capital expenditures and/or the ability of Xcel Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or cost of capital; our customers' and counterparties' ability to pay their debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee benefit plans and health care benefits; our subsidiaries' ability to make dividend payments; tax laws; effects of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber security threats and data security breaches; seasonal weather patterns; changes in environmental laws and regulations; climate change and other weather; natural disaster and resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying legislative and regulatory changes; costs of potential regulatory penalties; and regulatory changes and/or limitations related to the use of natural gas as an energy source.

Contacts

Paul Johnson

Emily Ahachich

Darin Norman

Vice President, Treasurer & IR

Director, Investor Relations

Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

612-215-4535

612-330-6054

612-337-2310

paul.a.johnson@xcelenergy.com

emily.a.ahachich@xcelenergy.com

darin.norman@xcelenergy.com

Website: https://investors.xcelenergy.com/

Xcel Energy app also available

Strategy

VISION

We will be the preferred and trusted provider of the energy our customers need

MISSION

We provide our customers the safe, clean, reliable energy services they want and value at a competitive price

PRIORITIES

CO2 Lead the Clean Energy Transition

  • Electricity: 80% carbon reduction by 2030, 100% carbon-free by 2050
  • Natural gas: 25% GHG reduction by 2030, net-zero by 2050

Enhance the Customer Experience

• Conservation, new products/services

• 1.5 million EVs enabled by 2030

Keep Bills Low

Average bill increases <rate of inflation

VALUES

Connected

Committed

Safe

Trustworthy

2

Sustainability Embedded in Strategy

We are retiring coal plants, adding renewables, helping electrify other sectors and exploring clean fuels and technologies, while providing more options for customers and keeping their bills low

LEAD THE CLEAN

ENHANCE THE

KEEP CUSTOMER

ENERGY TRANSITION

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

BILLS LOW

Climate​

Safety and security

Affordability​

Innovation

Reliability/resiliency

Community vitality

Human capital​

Clean energy

  • Diversity, equity, inclusion

3

Comprehensive Sustainability Goals

CO2

80% lower

100%

emissions

carbon-free

ELECTRIC

by 2030*

by 2050*

25% lower

Net zero

emissions

by 2050**

NATGAS

by 2030**

70% less

water consumptionby 2030*

<rate of inflation

1.5 million

customer bill increases

EVs powered by 2030

Social impacts

$

Local communities

of coal closures mitigated

supported

Workforce

10% of spend

reflects our communities

with diverse suppliers

* Includes owned and purchased electricity serving customers

** Spans natural gas supply, distribution and customer use

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xcel Energy Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 00:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XCEL ENERGY
06/04XCEL ENERGY : June Investor Meetings
PU
06/04XCEL ENERGY : ESG Presentation
PU
06/03Coal pile collapse kills two men at Colorado power plant
AQ
05/25INSIDER SELL : Xcel Energy
MT
05/23XCEL ENERGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Xcel Energy Price Target to $72 From $75, Maintains Equal Weight..
MT
05/20Xcel Energy to Digitize Gas, Electric Distribution Scheduling Using IFS Software
MT
05/18Xcel Energy Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.4875 a Share, Payable July 20 to Shareho..
MT
05/18Xcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock
BU
05/18Xcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock, Payable on July 20, 2022
CI
Analyst Recommendations on XCEL ENERGY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 958 M - -
Net income 2022 1 723 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 043 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 40 784 M 40 784 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
EV / Sales 2023 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 11 321
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 74,88 $
Average target price 76,13 $
Spread / Average Target 1,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Frenzel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Peterson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy John O'Connor Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Amanda Rome Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCEL ENERGY10.61%40 784
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.71%154 586
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.97%85 582
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.75%79 966
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.84%73 619
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.28%67 175