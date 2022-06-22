Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xcel Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XEL   US98389B1008

XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:48 2022-06-22 pm EDT
66.00 USD   +1.91%
02:18pXcel Energy Elects New Board Member
BU
06/17XCEL ENERGY INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/15Xcel Energy Highlights Clean Energy Progress
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xcel Energy Elects New Board Member

06/22/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today announced that Megan Burkhart has been elected to the company’s board of directors effective immediately.

Burkhart is an accomplished executive with decades of experience in human resources (HR), compensation, culture, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). She currently serves as executive vice president, chief human resources officer at Comerica Incorporated, a major financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. She is responsible for leading the bank’s people strategy and organization for the $94 billion company. Prior to her current role, Burkhart served as senior vice president and director of compensation. She joined Comerica in 1997.

“Megan is an outstanding leader and we’re pleased to have her join our board,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. “Megan’s extensive HR experience in a heavily regulated industry will contribute to our continued Board excellence in oversight around the rapidly evolving world of people, executive compensation, DEI and environmental social governance (ESG).”

At Comerica, Burkhart led the company’s redesign of all executive compensation programs to drive financial performance, align with shareholder interests and ensure market competitive compensation. She also accelerated the company’s DE&I efforts through recruitment, established an executive diversity council as well as a new diversity scorecard to drive leadership accountability. Comerica’s DE&I programs are regularly recognized by external organizations including: 11 years listed on the DiversityInc Top Regional Companies, most recently named a Top Noteworthy Company for Diversity and a perfect score of 100 for the 8th consecutive year on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.

Burkhart currently serves on the boards of Genesis Women’s Shelter, the Girl Scouts of North Texas, and Austin Street Center. She earned a bachelor's degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XCEL ENERGY
02:18pXcel Energy Elects New Board Member
BU
06/17XCEL ENERGY INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/15Xcel Energy Highlights Clean Energy Progress
BU
06/14XCEL ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/06Xcel Energy to Add All-Electric Bucket Truck to Fleet
MT
06/06Xcel Energy is first in the nation to add all-electric bucket trucks to fleet
BU
06/04XCEL ENERGY : June Investor Meetings
PU
06/04XCEL ENERGY : ESG Presentation
PU
06/03Coal pile collapse kills two men at Colorado power plant
AQ
05/25INSIDER SELL : Xcel Energy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XCEL ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 958 M - -
Net income 2022 1 723 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 043 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 35 272 M 35 272 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 11 321
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart XCEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Xcel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 64,76 $
Average target price 75,94 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Frenzel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Peterson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy John O'Connor Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Amanda Rome Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCEL ENERGY-5.60%35 272
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.10%142 878
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.42%76 382
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.65%71 349
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.46%65 310
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.07%60 572