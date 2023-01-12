Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xcel Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XEL   US98389B1008

XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
72.78 USD   +0.93%
12:30aXcel Energy : Evercore ISI Conference
PU
01/09Xcel Energy Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
2022XCEL ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Xcel Energy : Evercore ISI Conference

01/12/2023
ESSENTIAL

Evercore ISI Conference January 12-13, 2023

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical statements contained in this presentation, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements, including those relating to 2022 and 2023 EPS guidance, long-term EPS and dividend growth rate objectives, future sales, future expenses, future tax rates, future operating performance, estimated base capital expenditures and financing plans, projected capital additions and forecasted annual revenue requirements with respect to rider filings, expected rate increases to customers, expectations and intentions regarding regulatory proceedings, and expected impact on our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows of resettlement calculations and credit losses relating to certain energy transactions, as well as assumptions and other statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Xcel Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: uncertainty around the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including potential workforce impacts resulting from vaccination requirements, quarantine policies or government restrictions, and sales volatility; operational safety, including our nuclear generation facilities and other utility operations; successful long-term operational planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production; rising energy prices and fuel costs; qualified employee workforce and third-party contractor factors; violations of our Codes of Conduct; ability to recover costs, changes in regulation and subsidiaries' ability to recover costs from customers; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic conditions, including inflation rates, monetary fluctuations, supply chain constraints and their impact on capital expenditures and/or the ability of Xcel Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or cost of capital; our customers' and counterparties' ability to pay their debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee benefit plans and health care benefits; our subsidiaries' ability to make dividend payments; tax laws; effects of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber security threats and data security breaches; seasonal weather patterns; changes in environmental laws and regulations; climate change and other weather; natural disasters and resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying legislative and regulatory changes; costs of potential regulatory penalties; regulatory changes and/or limitations related to the use of natural gas as an energy source; and our ability to execute on our strategies or achieve expectations related to environmental, social and governance matters, including as a result of evolving legal, regulatory, and other standards, processes, and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological developments, increased costs, the availability of requisite financing, and changes in carbon markets.

Contacts

Paul Johnson

Vice President, Treasurer & IR 612-215-4535 paul.a.johnson@xcelenergy.com

Roopesh Aggarwal

Darin Norman

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Consultant, Investor Relations

303-571-2855

612-337-2310

roopesh.k.aggarwal@xcelenergy.com

darin.norman@xcelenergy.com

Website: https://investors.xcelenergy.com/

Xcel Energy app also available

Attractive Investment Thesis

Pure-Play Regulated Utility that Consistently Delivers

~8-10% 5-7% EPS Growth

Total Shareholder

Return

~3% Dividend Yield 5-7% CAGR ׀ 60-70% Payout Ratio

Sustainable long-term growth Strong ESG leadership Proven track record

2

Strategy

VISION

We will be the preferred and trusted provider of the energy our customers need

MISSION

We provide our customers the safe, clean, reliable energy services they want and value at a competitive price

VALUES Connected

PRIORITIES

CO2 Lead the Clean Energy Transition

  • Electricity: 80% carbon reduction by 2030, 100% carbon-free by 2050
  • Natural gas: 25% GHG reduction by 2030, net-zero by 2050

Enhance the Customer Experience

• Conservation, new products/services

• 1 in 5 EVs enabled by 2030

Keep Bills Low

Average bill increases <rate of inflation

Committed Safe Trustworthy

3

Robust Base Capital Forecast 2023 - 2027

Investment by Function

Other

Electric

11%

Distribution

32%

Natural

Gas LDC ~$29.5

12% Billion

Electric Electric Generation Transmission

13%29% Renewables

3%

Investment by Company

SPS NSPM

13%15% NSPM37%

40%

~$29..5 Billion

PSCo

NSPW

38%

NSPW

10%

9%

Base capital forecast excludes potential incremental investment associated with resource plans

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xcel Energy Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 05:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 237 M - -
Net income 2022 1 727 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 39 829 M 39 829 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 11 321
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Frenzel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Peterson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy John O'Connor Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Amanda Rome Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCEL ENERGY2.85%39 462
NEXTERA ENERGY1.67%167 995
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.37%81 188
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.21%77 344
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.32%72 684
ENEL S.P.A.10.06%60 413