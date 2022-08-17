Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xcel Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XEL   US98389B1008

XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:42 2022-08-17 pm EDT
77.09 USD   +0.10%
01:40pXcel Energy Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.4875 a Share, Payable Oct. 20 to Shareholders as of Sept. 15
MT
01:32pXcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock
BU
08/08XCEL ENERGY : August Investor Meetings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock

08/17/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 48.75 cents per share. The dividends are payable October 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.7 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

This information is not given in connection with any sale or offer for sale or offer to buy any securities.

Statements in this press release regarding Xcel Energy’s business which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XCEL ENERGY
01:40pXcel Energy Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.4875 a Share, Payable Oct. 20 to Shareho..
MT
01:32pXcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock
BU
08/08XCEL ENERGY : August Investor Meetings
PU
08/08XCEL ENERGY : ESG Presentation
PU
08/02Xcel Energy Announces Transportation Vision to Power All Vehicles With Carbon-Free Ener..
BU
07/28Xcel Energy Inc. Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for 2022
CI
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Xcel Energy Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28Xcel Energy Reports Higher Q2 Profit, Revenue; Reaffirms 2022 EPS Outlook
MT
07/28XCEL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28Earnings Flash (XEL) XCEL ENERGY Posts Q2 Revenue $3.42B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XCEL ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 101 M - -
Net income 2022 1 728 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 42 124 M 42 124 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 11 321
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart XCEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Xcel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 77,01 $
Average target price 74,64 $
Spread / Average Target -3,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Frenzel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Peterson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy John O'Connor Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Amanda Rome Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCEL ENERGY13.75%42 124
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.03%177 871
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.87%86 321
SOUTHERN COMPANY15.30%84 052
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.77%71 137
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.14%69 483