  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xcel Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XEL   US98389B1008

XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-12-14 pm EST
71.36 USD   -0.34%
03:51pXcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock
BU
12/07Xcel Energy : Wells Fargo Conference
PU
11/22North American Morning Briefing : Stock Gains Seen -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock

12/14/2022 | 03:51pm EST
The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 48.75 cents per share. The dividends are payable January 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 29, 2022.

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.7 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

This information is not given in connection with any sale or offer for sale or offer to buy any securities.

Statements in this press release regarding Xcel Energy’s business which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on XCEL ENERGY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 176 M - -
Net income 2022 1 728 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 39 183 M 39 183 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 11 321
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart XCEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Xcel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 71,60 $
Average target price 68,64 $
Spread / Average Target -4,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Frenzel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Peterson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy John O'Connor Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Amanda Rome Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCEL ENERGY5.75%39 183
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.65%173 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.46%79 393
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.83%77 453
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.62%73 377
ENEL S.P.A.-25.52%56 762