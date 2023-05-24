Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xcel Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XEL   US98389B1008

XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-24 pm EDT
65.13 USD   -0.70%
05:23pXcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock
BU
01:09pOver half of the contaminated water leaked at nuclear plant recovered, Xcel says
AQ
05/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Xcel Energy to $65 From $67, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock

05/24/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 52 cents per share. The dividends are payable July 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.8 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

This information is not given in connection with any sale or offer for sale or offer to buy any securities.

Statements in this press release regarding Xcel Energy’s business which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on XCEL ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 713 M - -
Net income 2023 1 861 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 36 098 M 36 098 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
EV / Sales 2024 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 982
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart XCEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Xcel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 65,59 $
Average target price 73,33 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Frenzel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Peterson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy John O'Connor Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Amanda Rome Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCEL ENERGY-6.03%36 098
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.29%150 057
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.54%79 001
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.64%77 582
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.70%69 937
ENEL S.P.A.19.90%66 012
fermer