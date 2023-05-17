Advanced search
Xcel Energy Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/17/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually at 11:00 a.m. central time on May 24, 2023. Shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date, March 27, 2023, are invited to participate. Shareholders of record can attend the meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/XEL2023 and can vote during the meeting using the control number found on their proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Shareholders of record can also vote online prior to the meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the control number found on their proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

Our virtual meeting website will contain instructions for accessing technical support to assist in the event you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during check-in or during the meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the virtual meeting platform log-in page starting 30 minutes before our scheduled 11:00 a.m. central time start time.

If you do not have internet access, please call 1-888-210-4650 and enter Conference ID: 4062700 (toll free in the United States and Canada), to listen to the meeting proceedings. Please ask to join the Xcel Energy Annual Meeting of Shareholders when prompted. If you join through the audio conference, you will not be able to vote your shares or ask questions during the meeting.

For additional information, please refer to Xcel Energy Inc.’s 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2023 and available to view on our website at www.xcelenergy.com.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit www.xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

This information is not given in connection with any sale or offer for sale or offer to buy any securities.


© Business Wire 2023
