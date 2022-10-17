Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review third quarter 2022 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference password.

US Dial-In: 866-580-3963

International Dial-In: 400-120-0558

Conference Password: 0230649

The conference call will also be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website, along with an MP3 download, at the following location:

http://www.xcelenergy.com

Under Company, select: Investors

If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from October 27 through October 31.

Replay Information

US Dial-In: 1-866-583-1035

Replay Passcode: 0230649#

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

