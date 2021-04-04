Log in
Xcel Energy : Investor Presentation March 2021

04/04/2021
FUTURE IN SIGHT

MARCH 2021

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical statements contained in this presentation, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements, including the 2021 EPS guidance, long-term EPS and dividend growth rate objectives, future sales, future bad debt expense, future operating performance, estimated base capital expenditures and financing plans, projected capital additions and forecasted annual revenue requirements with respect to rider filings, and expectations regarding regulatory proceedings, as well as assumptions and other statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Xcel Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: uncertainty around the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; operational safety, including our nuclear generation facilities; successful long-term operational planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production; rising energy prices and fuel costs; qualified employee workforce and third-party contractor factors; ability to recover costs, changes in regulation and subsidiaries' ability to recover costs from customers; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic conditions, including inflation rates, monetary fluctuations and their impact on capital expenditures and the ability of Xcel Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or cost of capital; our customers' and counterparties' ability to pay their debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee benefit plans and health care benefits; our subsidiaries' ability to make dividend payments; tax laws; effects of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber security threats and data security breaches; seasonal weather patterns; changes in environmental laws and regulations; climate change and other weather; natural disasters and resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying legislative and regulatory changes; and costs of potential regulatory penalties.

Contacts

Paul Johnson

Emily Ahachich

Darin Norman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

612-215-4535

612-330-6054

612-337-2310

paul.a.johnson@xcelenergy.com

emily.a.ahachich@xcelenergy.com

darin.norman@xcelenergy.com

Website: https://investors.xcelenergy.com/

Attractive Investment Thesis

Pure-Play Regulated Utility that Consistently Delivers

~8-10%

Total Shareholder Return

CONSISTENT DELIVERY

Delivering 100%

TRANSPARENT GROWTH

5-7%

~3%

carbon-free electricity

LEADING ESG PROFILE

EPS Growth

Dividend Yield

by 2050

5-7%

60-70%

Dividend CAGR

Payout Ratio

2

Sound Strategy

CONSISTENT DELIVERY

VISION

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

We will be the preferred

CO2

Lead the Clean Energy Transition

and trusted provider of the

80% carbon reduction by 2030

energy our customers need

100% carbon-free electricity by 2050

MISSION

Enhance the Customer Experience

Conservation, new products and services,

We provide our customers the safe,

renewable and EV offerings

clean, reliable energy services they

Keep Bills Low

want and value at a competitive price

Average bill increases <rate of inflation

VALUES

Connected

Committed

Safe

Trustworthy

3

Strong Growth Track Record

CONSISTENT DELIVERY

Ongoing EPS

$2.90-

Performance Within Guidance

$3.00

2020

2019

2018

$1.15

2017

2016

2015

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019 2021E

2014

Guidance Range

2013

2012

Dividend

2011

2010

Actual

2009

Result

2008

2007

2006

2005

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

2021

Low End

Midpoint

High End

Annual Increase

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xcel Energy Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 18:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
