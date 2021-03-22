Log in
XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
Xcel Energy : March Investor Meetings

03/22/2021
FUTURE IN SIGHT

March 2021

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical statements contained in this presentation, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements, including the 2021 EPS guidance, long-term EPS and dividend growth rate objectives, future sales, future bad debt expense, future operating performance, estimated base capital expenditures and financing plans, projected capital additions and forecasted annual revenue requirements with respect to rider filings, and expectations regarding regulatory proceedings, as well as assumptions and other statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Xcel Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: uncertainty around the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; operational safety, including our nuclear generation facilities; successful long-term operational planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production; rising energy prices and fuel costs; qualified employee workforce and third-party contractor factors; ability to recover costs, changes in regulation and subsidiaries' ability to recover costs from customers; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic conditions, including inflation rates, monetary fluctuations and their impact on capital expenditures and the ability of Xcel Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or cost of capital; our customers' and counterparties' ability to pay their debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee benefit plans and health care benefits; our subsidiaries' ability to make dividend payments; tax laws; effects of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber security threats and data security breaches; seasonal weather patterns; changes in environmental laws and regulations; climate change and other weather; natural disasters and resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying legislative and regulatory changes; and costs of potential regulatory penalties.

Contacts

Paul Johnson

Vice President, Investor Relations 612-215-4535paul.a.johnson@xcelenergy.com

Emily Ahachich

Director, Investor Relations 612-330-6054emily.a.ahachich@xcelenergy.com

Website:https://investors.xcelenergy.com/

Darin Norman

Senior Analyst, Investor Relations 612-337-2310darin.norman@xcelenergy.com

Attractive Investment Thesis

Pure-Play Regulated Utility that Consistently Delivers

Total Shareholder Return

~8-10%

CONSISTENT DELIVERY TRANSPARENT GROWTH LEADING ESG PROFILE

Delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050

Sound Strategy

CONSISTENT DELIVERY

VISION

We will be the preferred and trusted provider of the energy our customers need

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

CO2 Lead the Clean Energy Transition 80% carbon reduction by 2030 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050

MISSION

We provide our customers the safe, clean, reliable energy services they want and value at a competitive price

Enhance the Customer ExperienceConservation, new products and services, renewable and EV offerings

Keep Bills Low

Average bill increases < rate of inflation

VALUES

ConnectedCommittedSafeTrustworthy

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xcel Energy Inc. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 330 M - -
Net income 2021 1 601 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 710 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 34 275 M 34 275 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,54x
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 11 367
Free-Float 97,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin G. S. Fowke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert C. Frenzel President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian J. Van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David A. Westerlund Independent Director
Timothy V. Wolf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XCEL ENERGY-5.52%33 910
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.18%148 010
ENEL S.P.A.0.36%99 221
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.88%81 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.27%71 022
ORSTED A/S-21.75%65 235
