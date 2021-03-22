Xcel Energy : March Investor Meetings

FUTURE IN SIGHT

March 2021

Safe Harbor

Attractive Investment Thesis

Pure-Play Regulated Utility that Consistently Delivers

Total Shareholder Return

~8-10%

CONSISTENT DELIVERY TRANSPARENT GROWTH LEADING ESG PROFILE

Delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050

Sound Strategy

CONSISTENT DELIVERY

VISION

We will be the preferred and trusted provider of the energy our customers need

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

CO2 Lead the Clean Energy Transition 80% carbon reduction by 2030 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050

MISSION

We provide our customers the safe, clean, reliable energy services they want and value at a competitive price

Enhance the Customer ExperienceConservation, new products and services, renewable and EV offerings

Keep Bills Low

Average bill increases < rate of inflation

VALUES

ConnectedCommittedSafeTrustworthy