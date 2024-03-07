NYCB Slashes Dividend Amid Broader Overhaul

New York Community Bancorp reduced its quarterly dividend to 1 cent a share, part of an overhaul aimed at shoring up confidence in the regional lender.

Kroger's stock surges after profit beat, pursuit of Albertsons buyout continues

Kroger's stock leaped toward a near two-year high Thursday, after the grocery chain reported quarterly profit and same-store sales that beat expectations, and indicated it was still pursuing its acquisition of Albertsons Companies Inc. despite regulatory pushback.

GE's stock extends weekly rally as GE Aerospace sets $15 billion buyback plan

The stock is on pace for the longest such streak since the nine-week streak that ended Feb. 18, 2011.

Xcel Energy Review Shows Texas Wildfires May Have Started at Its Facilities

Xcel Energy said Thursday that it believes its own facilities have been involved in starting massive wildfires still raging in the state of Texas.

Burlington Stores' stock jumps after profit beat, as gross margin improves again

Burlington Stores' stock climbed toward a one-year high Thursday, after the discount apparel retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, as gross margin continued to improve and inventories fell.

BJ's delivers Q4 earnings beat but guidance impacted by 'macro-driven uncertainty'

Stock falls early Thursday.

Tesla Stock Falls Again Amid Growth Fears. EV Rival Rivian Rises After Upgrade.

More analysts expressed concern about the Elon Musk-led EV maker's growth.

Novo Nordisk Surges After Early Trial Shows Promise of New Obesity Drug

Shares hit a record after the Danish pharmaceutical giant said the drug could be more effective than blockbuster Wegovy.

Abercrombie & Fitch Is Reaping the Rewards of Taking Adult Women Seriously

How do you quintuple your company's stock over the course of a year? If you're Abercrombie & Fitch, the answer is as simple as listening to your customers.

How Apple Stands to Lose From Europe's New Tech Law

Under the new rules, the iPhone maker will open up parts of its lucrative app ecosystem, providing an opportunity for rivals like Google.

