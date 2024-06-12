Shares of power producers ended lower as Treasury yields declined following slowing inflation in May, while Federal Reserve officials remained cautious regarding rate cuts.

Xcel Energy said it reduced carbon emissions 54% from the electricity it provides to customers from 2005 levels. The company said it was the first U.S. energy provider to set aggressive goals to reduce carbon emissions from electricity, heating and transportation. The company's 2018 goal aims to provide customers with 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 and reduce carbon emissions from its operations 80% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-24 1625ET