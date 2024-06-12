Leading the Clean

Energy Transition

We're committed to becoming a net-zero provider by 2050 while keeping service reliable and safe and customer bills low.

Addressing the risks of climate change is one of our highest priorities. In 2018, we became the first U.S. energy provider with a vision for delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 and were the first to add a net-zero goal for natural gas use in buildings and zero-carbon transportation goal - covering three sectors that represent the most significant ways our customers use energy and all three of our emissions scopes.

With approved plans and projects, we continue to advance our goals and partner with industry, government and technology developers to drive innovation forward.

Governance

In 2000, we instituted oversight of environmental performance by our board of directors and were among the first U.S. energy providers to tie carbon reduction to executive compensation. We have provided a voluntary, third- party verified annual greenhouse gas disclosure since 2005, longer than any other U.S. utility. The Operations, Nuclear, Environmental and Safety Committee oversees our carbon reduction strategy and our Governance, Compensation and Nominating Committee oversees sustainability. We are a founding member of The Climate Registry and a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. Our disclosures align with the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals frameworks.

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023 9