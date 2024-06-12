2023
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Table of Contents
Who We Are
3
Message from the CEO
5
Sustainability Strategy
7
Reach Net Zero Responsibly
Leading the Clean Energy Transition
9
Renewable Energy and Innovation
21
Environmental Management
29
Biodiversity and Land Use
47
Value People
Workforce Safety
56
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
61
People Management
69
Strengthen Communities
Affordable, Safe, Reliable and Resilient Energy
77
Community Relations and Economic Development
84
Community Giving and Volunteerism
90
Product and Service Innovation
95
Operate with Integrity
Sustainability Governance and Stakeholder Engagement
102
Corporate Compliance and Business Conduct
110
Public Policy
115
Supply Chain Management
121
About this Report
127
Forward-Looking Statements
128
Who We Are
Xcel Energy is committed to delivering essential energy to our customers - energy that's reliable, safe, affordable and clean - while driving positive change for people and planet. That's what we call going beyond energy.
We were the first major U.S. power company with a vision for providing 100% carbon-freeelectricity - and we've expanded on that commitment to become the first in our industry with comprehensive goals to reach net-zero emissions across the most significant ways customers use energy - electricity, natural gas use in buildings and transportation.
Based in Minneapolis, Xcel Energy powers millions of homes and businesses with electricity and natural gas across parts of eight Western and Midwestern states through four regulated operating companies.
3.8M
electric customers
2.2M
natural gas customers
Northern States Power Co.-Minnesota
Northern States Power Co.-Wisconsin
Public Service Co. of Colorado
Southwestern Public Service Co.
2023 at a Glance
54% carbon emissions reduction (from 2005 levels)
11,311 full-time employees
$15.3M community investments
$187M energy and affordability assistance to 188K families
2M smart meters installed
1.8% annual residential electric bill growth and 1.1% natural gas bill growth since 2014 (both below rates of inflation)
19 consecutive years met or exceeded ongoing EPS guidance
$1.3B spent with diverse and small suppliers
$4B customer savings from our Steel for Fuel strategy since 2017
300K customers participated in renewable energy programs
Fortune
World's Most Admired Companies
Military Times
Best for Vets
Human Rights
Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality
Disability Equality Index
Score of 100
Ethisphere
World's Most Ethical Companies®
Awards
Vision
We will be the preferred and trusted provider of the energy our customers need.
Mission
We provide our customers the safe, clean, reliable energy services they want and value at a competitive price.
Values
Bob Frenzel
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
CEO Message
In 2023, we marked the five-year anniversary of our clean energy commitment: a bold, industry-leading vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050. When we made this commitment, it was a watershed moment for our industry as we joined environmental advocates, customers and policymakers to chart a path to a clean energy future. Today, 40 U.S. utilities have followed suit with their own carbon reduction goals.
We're well on our way to achieving our aggressive goal of an 80% carbon reduction and fully exiting coal by the end of 2030. Plus, our clean energy commitment has expanded to include goals that cover the most significant ways our customers use energy, including natural gas services and transportation.
At its core, our vision is about sustainability, energy security and economic prosperity. We're committed to delivering the essential energy services our customers expect and need while continuing to drive positive change that supports the environment. This commitment includes reaching net zero responsibly and affordably, operating with integrity, strengthening the communities we serve and cultivating a diverse, best-in-class workforce to deliver on our vision. In 2023, we:
- Laid the groundwork to extend the lives of our two nuclear plants, Monticello and Prairie Island, which are the largest sources of clean energy that serve our customers.
- Retired our first of three units at our Sherburne County Generating Station on December 31 while simultaneously building the largest solar facility in the Midwest at the same site.
- Broke ground on Colorado's Power Pathway, a $1.7 billion transmission superhighway across the Eastern Plains of Colorado - and just one of the major transmission projects we have underway that will deliver clean energy to our customers.
- Received a nearly $1.5 billion grant from the Department of Energy to support our Heartland Hydrogen Hub, long-term duration storage pilots with Form Energy, transmission expansion and grid resilience in extreme weather. These technologies will be key to achieving our long-termzero-carbon goals while helping to keep our customers' bills low.
- Increased female representation among senior leaders (vice presidents and above).
- Granted $4.4 million to 409 nonprofits through our foundation's focus area grants.
- Volunteered 93,000 hours, with our employees and retirees making a $2.9 million economic impact through volunteering.
- Used 63% of our supply chain spend locally, with $1.3 billion spent with small and diverse suppliers.
- Provided $187 million in energy and affordability assistance to 188,000 families.
Through 2023, we reduced carbon emissions from generation serving customers by an estimated 54% from 2005 levels. In addition, we have significantly reduced other emissions and environmental impacts, including water, mercury and nitrogen oxides.
I'm also proud to share our residential customers' electric bills are amongst the lowest in the country, at 28% below the national average. In addition, the actions we've taken over the past seven years to install thousands of megawatts of wind energy have provided nearly $4 billion in customer price mitigation through avoided fuel costs and production tax credits.
I'm incredibly pleased with the progress we are making across our sustainability initiatives and the commitment and hard work of our people to help deliver a clean energy future. We will remain relentless in pursuit of our vision and will continue to deliver long-term value to our shareholders and the essential clean energy power needs for the communities in which we live and work.
Thank you for your ongoing support and partnership.
Sincerely,
Bob Frenzel
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
"Sustainability is at the core of who we are. We work every day to deliver safe, clean, reliable, affordable energy to our customers while empowering our employees and communities. Whether through our responsible clean energy vision, our focus on our people or our commitment to our values, Xcel Energy is redefining sustainability."
Frank Prager, SVP, Strategy and External Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer
Sustainability Strategy
Xcel Energy's mission is built for sustainability. Providing customers with safe, clean, reliable energy services at a competitive price is core to our strategy. Our sustainability strategy focuses on four areas where we can make the largest economic, environmental and social impact.
Reach Net Zero
Responsibly
Achieve climate goals without compromising reliability or affordability
Strengthen
Clean
Value
Communities
Safe
People
Deliver exceptional service
Reliable
Cultivate a diverse, best-in-class workforce,
and partnership
Affordable
champion safety, inclusion and equity
OperateOperate withwithIntegrityIntegrity
LiveLiveour ourvalues,values,governgovernwithwith disciplinedisciplineandandrespectspecthumanhumanrightsrights
Sustainable Development Goals
Through our sustainability strategy, we are directly impacting progress toward nine of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more in our Sustainability Governance and Stakeholder Engagement brief.
Reach
Net Zero
Responsibly
Achieve climate goals without compromising reliability or affordability
Leading the Clean
Energy Transition
We're committed to becoming a net-zero provider by 2050 while keeping service reliable and safe and customer bills low.
Addressing the risks of climate change is one of our highest priorities. In 2018, we became the first U.S. energy provider with a vision for delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 and were the first to add a net-zero goal for natural gas use in buildings and zero-carbon transportation goal - covering three sectors that represent the most significant ways our customers use energy and all three of our emissions scopes.
With approved plans and projects, we continue to advance our goals and partner with industry, government and technology developers to drive innovation forward.
Governance
In 2000, we instituted oversight of environmental performance by our board of directors and were among the first U.S. energy providers to tie carbon reduction to executive compensation. We have provided a voluntary, third- party verified annual greenhouse gas disclosure since 2005, longer than any other U.S. utility. The Operations, Nuclear, Environmental and Safety Committee oversees our carbon reduction strategy and our Governance, Compensation and Nominating Committee oversees sustainability. We are a founding member of The Climate Registry and a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. Our disclosures align with the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals frameworks.
Net-Zero Energy Vision
We've expanded our commitment to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050 to also include natural gas use in buildings and transportation.
Net-Zero Energy Provider by 2050
Goals that cover nearly all the ways our customers use energy
2050 2030
Electricity
Natural Gas Service*
Transportation**
(from 2005 levels)
(from 2020 levels)
80%
25%
1in5
lower carbon
lower
vehicles are EVs
emissions
greenhouse gases
in our states
CO2
ZERO
NET-ZERO
ZERO-CARBON FUEL
carbon
gas service
accessible within
emissions
1 mile
GHG
*Spans natural gas supply, delivery and customer use.
**Includes the Xcel Energy eet; zero-carbon fuel is electricity or other clean energy.
Carbon-Free Electricity
Using technology available today, like wind, solar, nuclear and battery technologies, our resource plans establish a trajectory to achieve our goal of 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. To achieve our long-term aspiration to deliver carbon-free electricity by 2050, we will need innovation and new dispatchable technologies to maintain system reliability. Through collaborations with industry partners, researchers, technology developers and venture investors, we're engaged in advancing affordable, zero- carbon, 24/7 power technologies.
Progress Toward Carbon-Free Electricity
Through 2023, we reduced carbon emissions from generation serving customers by an estimated 54% from 2005 levels and remain on track to achieve 80% carbon reduction and fully exit coal by the end of 2030.
Our clean energy vision includes all the electricity that serves our customers, including owned and purchased power. These charts show our energy mix and carbon dioxide emissions (short tons), companywide and by operating company, compared to the 2005 baseline.
