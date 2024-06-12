2023

SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS

Going

Beyond

Energy

We're committed to delivering essential energy - energy that's reliable, safe, affordable and clean - while driving positive change for people and planet.

Carbon

Free50%

2023 energy mix

Coal 19%

Natural Gas 30%

Nuclear 10%

Wind 32%

Solar 4%

Other

Renewable 4%

Other <1%

Carbon dioxide emissions are from electricity delivered to customers in 2023 and are considered preliminary until third-party verified in early 2025. Energy mix includes electricity produced at Xcel Energy plants, purchased from others and supplied to customers through Xcel Energy renewable energy choice programs.

Through 2023,

we reduced carbon emissions from generation serving customers by an estimated 54%

from 2005 levels

and remain on track

to achieve 80%

carbon reduction and fully exit coal by the end of 2030.

Beyond carbon, we have

significantly reduced

other emissions and environmental impacts*

Sulfur Dioxide

SO2

83%

C

NO

Nitrogen Oxides

Pb

85%

Mercury

Hg

93%

PM

*Reductions are from owned generating plants.

Coal Ash

58%

Lead

79%

Particulate Matter

77%

$

Awarded $844M in federal funding for advanced

technology to benefit our customers

Leveraged $14B in Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for new renewable resources

Reach Net Zero

Responsibly

Our vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 has expanded to include nearly all the ways our customers use energy.

2050 2030

Electricity

Natural Gas Service*

Transportation**

(from 2005 levels)

(from 2020 levels)

80%

25%

1in5

lower carbon

lower

vehicles are EVs

emissions

greenhouse gases

in our states

CO2

ZERO

NET-ZERO

ZERO-CARBON FUEL

carbon

gas service

accessible within

emissions

1 mile

*Spans natural gas supply, delivery and customer use.

**Includes the Xcel Energy eet; zero-carbon fuel is electricity or other clean energy.

Value People

We aim to create a culture where people feel safe, championed, included and respected.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)

31% female representation on board of directors

9.8% of current employees are veterans

46% grant funding supported organizations advancing DEI

Safety

34% reduction in serious injuries

7% reduction in severity of near-miss reports 11% increase in safety crew observations

Recipient of the Human Rights Campaign's Equality 100 Award:

Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

Named Best for Vets employer by Military Times and recognized as a Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY

Achieved score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index

$2.9M
$4.1M
$4.4M

Strengthen Communities

We are committed to making positive social impacts for the people and places we serve.

$187M in energy and affordability assistance to 188K families

18 economic development projects initiated, projected to create 1,400 jobs

2M smart meters installed to assist in energy and rate savings

300K customers participated in renewable energy programs

22% of supply chain spending with diverse and small suppliers

$15.3M total giving

focus area grants

Giving Campaign contributions 93K volunteer hours

5,400 employee, retiree and community volunteers

1,200 nonprofits served through volunteering economic impact through volunteering*

*2023 value of volunteer time

