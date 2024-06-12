We're committed to delivering essential energy - energy that's reliable, safe, affordable and clean - while driving positive change for people and planet.

Carbon dioxide emissions are from electricity delivered to customers in 2023 and are considered preliminary until third-party verified in early 2025. Energy mix includes electricity produced at Xcel Energy plants, purchased from others and supplied to customers through Xcel Energy renewable energy choice programs.

carbon reduction and fully exit coal by the end of 2030.

and remain on track

we reduced carbon emissions from generation serving customers by an estimated 54%

Leveraged $14B in Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for new renewable resources

technology to benefit our customers

Awarded $844M in federal funding for advanced

*Reductions are from owned generating plants.

other emissions and environmental impacts*

Beyond carbon, we have

**Includes the Xcel Energy eet; zero-carbon fuel is electricity or other clean energy.

*Spans natural gas supply, delivery and customer use.

in our states

Our vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 has expanded to include nearly all the ways our customers use energy.

Value People

We aim to create a culture where people feel safe, championed, included and respected.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)

31% female representation on board of directors

9.8% of current employees are veterans

46% grant funding supported organizations advancing DEI

Safety

34% reduction in serious injuries

7% reduction in severity of near-miss reports 11% increase in safety crew observations

Recipient of the Human Rights Campaign's Equality 100 Award:

Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

Named Best for Vets employer by Military Times and recognized as a Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY

Achieved score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index