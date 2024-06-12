2023
SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS
Going
Beyond
Energy
We're committed to delivering essential energy - energy that's reliable, safe, affordable and clean - while driving positive change for people and planet.
Carbon
Free50%
2023 energy mix
Coal 19%
Natural Gas 30%
Nuclear 10%
Wind 32%
Solar 4%
Other
Renewable 4%
Other <1%
Carbon dioxide emissions are from electricity delivered to customers in 2023 and are considered preliminary until third-party verified in early 2025. Energy mix includes electricity produced at Xcel Energy plants, purchased from others and supplied to customers through Xcel Energy renewable energy choice programs.
Through 2023,
we reduced carbon emissions from generation serving customers by an estimated 54%
from 2005 levels
and remain on track
to achieve 80%
carbon reduction and fully exit coal by the end of 2030.
Beyond carbon, we have
significantly reduced
other emissions and environmental impacts*
Sulfur Dioxide
SO2
83%
C
NO
Nitrogen Oxides
Pb
85%
Mercury
Hg
93%
PM
*Reductions are from owned generating plants.
Coal Ash
58%
Lead
79%
Particulate Matter
77%
$
Awarded $844M in federal funding for advanced
technology to benefit our customers
Leveraged $14B in Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for new renewable resources
Reach Net Zero
Responsibly
Our vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 has expanded to include nearly all the ways our customers use energy.
2050 2030
Electricity
Natural Gas Service*
Transportation**
(from 2005 levels)
(from 2020 levels)
80%
25%
1in5
lower carbon
lower
vehicles are EVs
emissions
greenhouse gases
in our states
CO2
ZERO
NET-ZERO
ZERO-CARBON FUEL
carbon
gas service
accessible within
emissions
1 mile
*Spans natural gas supply, delivery and customer use.
**Includes the Xcel Energy eet; zero-carbon fuel is electricity or other clean energy.
Value People
We aim to create a culture where people feel safe, championed, included and respected.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)
31% female representation on board of directors
9.8% of current employees are veterans
46% grant funding supported organizations advancing DEI
Safety
34% reduction in serious injuries
7% reduction in severity of near-miss reports 11% increase in safety crew observations
Recipient of the Human Rights Campaign's Equality 100 Award:
Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion
Named Best for Vets employer by Military Times and recognized as a Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY
Achieved score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index
Strengthen Communities
We are committed to making positive social impacts for the people and places we serve.
$187M in energy and affordability assistance to 188K families
18 economic development projects initiated, projected to create 1,400 jobs
2M smart meters installed to assist in energy and rate savings
300K customers participated in renewable energy programs
22% of supply chain spending with diverse and small suppliers
$15.3M total giving
focus area grants
Giving Campaign contributions 93K volunteer hours
5,400 employee, retiree and community volunteers
1,200 nonprofits served through volunteering economic impact through volunteering*
*2023 value of volunteer time
