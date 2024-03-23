STEEL FOR FUEL 2.0

March Investor Meetings

March 2024

© 2024 Xcel Energy

1

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical statements contained in this presentation, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements, including those relating to 2024 EPS guidance, long-term EPS and dividend growth rate objectives, future sales, future expenses, future tax rates, future operating performance, estimated base capital expenditures and financing plans, projected capital additions and forecasted annual revenue requirements with respect to rider filings, expected rate increases to customers, expectations and intentions regarding regulatory proceedings, and expected impact on our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows of resettlement calculations and credit losses relating to certain energy transactions, as well as assumptions and other statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Xcel Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: operational safety, including our nuclear generation facilities and other utility operations; successful long-term operational planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production; rising energy prices and fuel costs; qualified employee workforce and third-party contractor factors; violations of our Codes of Conduct; our ability to recover costs and our subsidiaries' ability to recover costs from customers; changes in regulation; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic conditions, including recessionary conditions, inflation rates, monetary fluctuations, supply chain constraints and their impact on capital expenditures and/or the ability of Xcel Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or cost of capital; our customers' and counterparties' ability to pay their debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee benefit plans and health care benefits; our subsidiaries' ability to make dividend payments; tax laws; uncertainty regarding epidemics, the duration and magnitude of business restrictions including shutdowns (domestically and globally), the potential impact on the workforce, including shortages of employees or third-party contractors due to quarantine policies, vaccination requirements or government restrictions, impacts on the transportation of goods and the generalized impact on the economy; effects of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber security threats and data security breaches; seasonal weather patterns; changes in environmental laws and regulations; climate change and other weather events; natural disaster and resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying legislative and regulatory changes; costs of potential regulatory penalties; regulatory changes and/or limitations related to the use of natural gas as an energy source; challenging labor market conditions and our ability to attract and retain a qualified workforce; and our ability to execute on our strategies or achieve expectations related to environmental, social and governance matters including as a result of evolving legal, regulatory and other standards, processes, and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological developments, increased costs, the availability of requisite financing, and changes in carbon markets.

Contacts

Paul Johnson

Roopesh Aggarwal

Darin Norman

Vice President, Treasurer & IR

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Consultant, Investor Relations

(612) 215-4535

(303) 571-2855

(612) 337-2310

paul.a.johnson@xcelenergy.com

roopesh.k.aggarwal@xcelenergy.com

darin.norman@xcelenergy.com

Website: https://investors.xcelenergy.com/

Xcel Energy app also available

2

Attractive Investment Thesis

Pure-Play, Regulated Utility that Consistently Delivers

Robust Capital Investment Opportunities

Low Customer Bills

Sustainably Leading the Clean Energy Transition

3

Attractive Investment Thesis

Pure-Play, Regulated Utility that Consistently Delivers

Robust Capital Investment Opportunities

Low Customer Bills

Sustainably Leading the Clean Energy Transition

4

Fully Regulated and Vertically Integrated Utility

Four

Operating Companies

Eight

States

3.8 Million

Electric Customers

2.2 Million

Natural Gas Customers

$42 Billion

2023E Rate Base

21 GW

Owned Gen. Capacity

~11,000 Employees

As of 12/31/2023

Northern States Power Minnesota (NSPM)

Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota

  • 2023E Rate Base: $15.6 billion
  • 2023 Ongoing EPS: $1.28
  • 2024 - 2028 Base Cap Ex: $13.1 billion

Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo)

Colorado

  • 2023E Rate Base: $16.8 billion
  • 2023 Ongoing EPS: $1.26
  • 2024 - 2028 Base Cap Ex: $19.2 billion

Northern States Power Wisconsin (NSPW)

Wisconsin, Michigan

  • 2023E Rate Base: $2.4 billion
  • 2023 Ongoing EPS: $0.25
  • 2024 - 2028 Base Cap Ex: $3.0 billion

Southwestern Public Service (SPS)

Texas, New Mexico

• 2023E Rate Base: $7.1 billion

2023 Ongoing EPS: $0.70

2024 - 2028 Base Cap Ex: $4.1 billion

5

Strategy

VISION

We will be the preferred and trusted provider of the energy our customers need

MISSION

We provide our customers the safe, clean, reliable energy services they want and value at a competitive price

VALUES Connected

PRIORITIES

CO2 Lead the Clean Energy Transition

  • Electricity: 80% carbon reduction by 2030, 100% carbon-free by 2050
  • Natural gas: 25% GHG reduction by 2030, net-zero by 2050

Enhance the Customer Experience

• Conservation, new products/services

• 1 in 5 EVs enabled by 2030

Keep Bills Low

• Average bill increases <rate of inflation

Committed Safe Trustworthy

6

Target Returns

~8-10% Total Shareholder

Return

5-7% EPS Growth

~4.2% Dividend Yield

5-7% CAGR | 50-60% Payout Ratio

7

Proven Track Record

Ongoing EPS

$3.50- $3.60

$1.15

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

2021

2023

2024E

Guidance Range

Dividend

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

2021

2023 2024

Annual Increase

Performance Within Guidance

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

Actual

2010

2009

Result

2008

2007

2006

2005

Low End

Midpoint

High End

8

Attractive Investment Thesis

Pure-Play, Regulated Utility that Consistently Delivers

Robust Capital Investment Opportunities

Low Customer Bills

Sustainably Leading the Clean Energy Transition

9

Updated Base Capital Forecast 2024 - 2028

Investment by Function

Other

Electric

8%

Distribution

Natural Gas

27%

LDC 8%

~$39

Electric Billion

Generation

13%Electric Transmission

Renewables 30% 14%

Investment by Driver

Carbon-Free

SPS

Generation

16%NSPM

Other

15%

37%

20%

T&D

$22.5

~$39

Resiliency

Billion

27%

Economic

GrowthNSPW

25% Generation10% Reliability

EV 10% 2%

Base capital forecast excludes additional generation investment associated with resource plans

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Xcel Energy Inc. published this content on 22 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2024 16:10:03 UTC.