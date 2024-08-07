STEEL FOR FUEL 2.0
Ohio and Texas Investor Meetings
August 7-8, 2024
© 2024 Xcel Energy
1
Attractive Investment Thesis
Pure-Play, Regulated Utility that Consistently Delivers
Transparent Long-term
Growth Plan
Leading the Clean Energy
Transition
Accelerated Wildfire Risk
Management
- Vertically integrated utility across eight states
- Met or exceeded earnings guidance for 19 consecutive years
- Dividend increases for 21 consecutive years
- Long-termEPS and dividend growth of 5-7%
- Base 5-year capital plan of $39 billion, reflecting 9.0% rate base growth
- Incremental $5 billion of potential upside, reflecting 10.6% rate base growth
- Competitive advantages and robust pipeline to capture data center demand
- Sustainability goals across electricity, natural gas service and transportation
- Full coal retirement by 2030; 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030
- Average residential electric and natural gas bills well below industry average
- 10-yearcustomer bill growth below rate of inflation
- Implemented proactive power shutoffs, enhanced wildfire safety settings and accelerated pole inspections / replacements
- Wildfire mitigation/resiliency plans: filed at PSCo; planned filing at SPS by 2024 YE
- Exploring legislative and industry-sponsored solutions to reduce risk and exposure
3
Fully Regulated and Vertically Integrated Utility
Four
Operating Companies
Eight
States
3.8 Million
Electric Customers
2.2 Million
Natural Gas Customers
$42 Billion
2023 Rate Base
21 GW
Owned Gen. Capacity
~11,000 Employees
As of 12/31/2023
Northern States Power Minnesota (NSPM)
Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota
- 2023 Rate Base: $15.6 billion
- 2023 Ongoing EPS: $1.28
- 2024 - 2028 Base Cap Ex: $13.1 billion
Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo)
Colorado
- 2023 Rate Base: $16.9 billion
- 2023 Ongoing EPS: $1.26
- 2024 - 2028 Base Cap Ex: $19.2 billion
Northern States Power Wisconsin (NSPW)
Wisconsin, Michigan
- 2023 Rate Base: $2.3 billion
- 2023 Ongoing EPS: $0.25
- 2024 - 2028 Base Cap Ex: $3.0 billion
Southwestern Public Service (SPS)
Texas, New Mexico
• 2023
Rate Base: $7.1 billion
•
2023 Ongoing EPS: $0.70
•
2024
- 2028 Base Cap Ex: $4.1 billion
4
Strategy
VISION
We will be the preferred and trusted provider of the energy our customers need
MISSION
We provide our customers the safe, clean, reliable energy services they want and value at a competitive price
VALUES Connected
PRIORITIES
CO2 Lead the Clean Energy Transition
- Electricity: 80% carbon reduction by 2030, 100% carbon-free by 2050
- Natural gas: 25% GHG reduction by 2030, net-zero by 2050
Enhance the Customer Experience
• Conservation, new products/services
• 1 in 5 EVs enabled by 2030
Keep Bills Low
• Average bill increases <rate of inflation
Committed Safe Trustworthy
5
Target Returns
~9-11% Total Shareholder
Return
5-7% EPS Growth
~4% Dividend Yield
5-7% CAGR | 50-60% Payout Ratio
6
Proven Track Record
Ongoing EPS
$3.50- $3.60
$1.15
2005
2007
2009
2011
2013
2015
2017
2019
2021
2023
2024E
Guidance Range
Dividend
2005
2007
2009
2011
2013
2015
2017
2019
2021
2023 2024
Annual Increase
Performance Within Guidance
2024
ON TRACK
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Actual
2010
2009
Result
2008
2007
2006
2005
Low End
Midpoint
High End
7
Strong Rate Base Growth
Xcel Energy Consolidated
Base 2023 - 2028 CAGR: ~9.0%
Additional 2023 - 2028 CAGR: ~10.6%
$4.6
$3.7
$ Billions
$2.5
$1.2
$57.7
$61.8
$64.8
$53.1
$46.5
$41.9
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
OpCo Base CAGRs
2023 - 2028
NSPM
PSCo
~7%
~12%
XEL
~9%
NSPW
SPS
~12%
~4%
OpCo CAGRs exclude potential additional capital investment
8
Incremental Capital Investment - Steel for Fuel 2.0
Capital Investment 2024 - 2028
$ Millions
$39,000
$2,620
Future PSCo RFPs
$740
Recommended Solar + Storage
$44,000
$1,640
1,850 MW
Outstanding RFPs
Base Capital Plan PSCo Resource Plan SPS Resource Plan
NSP RFPs
Additional Capital Plan
Estimates are subject to change, RFP processes and regulatory approvals
Additional capital investment above the Base Plan would be funded with approximately 40% equity and 60% debt
9
Potential Investment Not Included in Base or Incremental Plan
NSP Resource Plan
SPS Resource Plan
Wind Repowerings
Resiliency and Reliability
- 1,600 MW Solar, Wind, Storage, Hybrid RFP
- ~2,100 MW future RFPs
- Assuming 50% ownership, capital costs of ~$1,500-2,000/kw
- Potential capital investment of $3-4 billion*
- 5,000-10,000MW of incremental generation (3,100 MW accredited capacity)
- Assuming 50% ownership, capital costs of ~$1,500-2,000/kw
- Potential capital investment of $4-10 billion*
- 3.3 GW of potential repowering opportunities from 2028-2031
- Repowering capital costs could range between ~$1,500-2,000/kw
- Potential capital investment of $5-7 billion*
- Distribution and transmission investments to support new demand
- Wildfire mitigation/resiliency plans: filed in PSCo; planned filing at SPS by 2024 YE
- Plan to file additional wildfire mitigation plans in other states
- Potential capital investment to be determined in third quarter
* Potential investment could extend past 2028. Estimates are subject to change, RFP processes and regulatory approvals.
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Xcel Energy Inc. published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2024 23:53:02 UTC.