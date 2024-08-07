STEEL FOR FUEL 2.0

Ohio and Texas Investor Meetings

August 7-8, 2024

Attractive Investment Thesis

Pure-Play, Regulated Utility that Consistently Delivers

Transparent Long-term

Growth Plan

Leading the Clean Energy

Transition

Accelerated Wildfire Risk

Management

  • Vertically integrated utility across eight states
  • Met or exceeded earnings guidance for 19 consecutive years
  • Dividend increases for 21 consecutive years
  • Long-termEPS and dividend growth of 5-7%
  • Base 5-year capital plan of $39 billion, reflecting 9.0% rate base growth
  • Incremental $5 billion of potential upside, reflecting 10.6% rate base growth
  • Competitive advantages and robust pipeline to capture data center demand
  • Sustainability goals across electricity, natural gas service and transportation
  • Full coal retirement by 2030; 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030
  • Average residential electric and natural gas bills well below industry average
  • 10-yearcustomer bill growth below rate of inflation
  • Implemented proactive power shutoffs, enhanced wildfire safety settings and accelerated pole inspections / replacements
  • Wildfire mitigation/resiliency plans: filed at PSCo; planned filing at SPS by 2024 YE
  • Exploring legislative and industry-sponsored solutions to reduce risk and exposure

Fully Regulated and Vertically Integrated Utility

Four

Operating Companies

Eight

States

3.8 Million

Electric Customers

2.2 Million

Natural Gas Customers

$42 Billion

2023 Rate Base

21 GW

Owned Gen. Capacity

~11,000 Employees

As of 12/31/2023

Northern States Power Minnesota (NSPM)

Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota

  • 2023 Rate Base: $15.6 billion
  • 2023 Ongoing EPS: $1.28
  • 2024 - 2028 Base Cap Ex: $13.1 billion

Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo)

Colorado

  • 2023 Rate Base: $16.9 billion
  • 2023 Ongoing EPS: $1.26
  • 2024 - 2028 Base Cap Ex: $19.2 billion

Northern States Power Wisconsin (NSPW)

Wisconsin, Michigan

  • 2023 Rate Base: $2.3 billion
  • 2023 Ongoing EPS: $0.25
  • 2024 - 2028 Base Cap Ex: $3.0 billion

Southwestern Public Service (SPS)

Texas, New Mexico

• 2023

Rate Base: $7.1 billion

2023 Ongoing EPS: $0.70

2024

- 2028 Base Cap Ex: $4.1 billion

Strategy

VISION

We will be the preferred and trusted provider of the energy our customers need

MISSION

We provide our customers the safe, clean, reliable energy services they want and value at a competitive price

VALUES Connected

PRIORITIES

CO2 Lead the Clean Energy Transition

  • Electricity: 80% carbon reduction by 2030, 100% carbon-free by 2050
  • Natural gas: 25% GHG reduction by 2030, net-zero by 2050

Enhance the Customer Experience

• Conservation, new products/services

• 1 in 5 EVs enabled by 2030

Keep Bills Low

• Average bill increases <rate of inflation

Committed Safe Trustworthy

Target Returns

~9-11% Total Shareholder

Return

5-7% EPS Growth

~4% Dividend Yield

5-7% CAGR | 50-60% Payout Ratio

Proven Track Record

Ongoing EPS

$3.50- $3.60

$1.15

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

2021

2023

2024E

Guidance Range

Dividend

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

2021

2023 2024

Annual Increase

Performance Within Guidance

2024

ON TRACK

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

Actual

2010

2009

Result

2008

2007

2006

2005

Low End

Midpoint

High End

Strong Rate Base Growth

Xcel Energy Consolidated

Base 2023 - 2028 CAGR: ~9.0%

Additional 2023 - 2028 CAGR: ~10.6%

$4.6

$3.7

$ Billions

$2.5

$1.2

$57.7

$61.8

$64.8

$53.1

$46.5

$41.9

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

OpCo Base CAGRs

2023 - 2028

NSPM

PSCo

~7%

~12%

XEL

~9%

NSPW

SPS

~12%

~4%

OpCo CAGRs exclude potential additional capital investment

Incremental Capital Investment - Steel for Fuel 2.0

Capital Investment 2024 - 2028

$ Millions

$39,000

$2,620

Future PSCo RFPs

$740

Recommended Solar + Storage

$44,000

$1,640

1,850 MW

Outstanding RFPs

Base Capital Plan PSCo Resource Plan SPS Resource Plan

NSP RFPs

Additional Capital Plan

Estimates are subject to change, RFP processes and regulatory approvals

Additional capital investment above the Base Plan would be funded with approximately 40% equity and 60% debt

Potential Investment Not Included in Base or Incremental Plan

NSP Resource Plan

SPS Resource Plan

Wind Repowerings

Resiliency and Reliability

  • 1,600 MW Solar, Wind, Storage, Hybrid RFP
  • ~2,100 MW future RFPs
  • Assuming 50% ownership, capital costs of ~$1,500-2,000/kw
  • Potential capital investment of $3-4 billion*
  • 5,000-10,000MW of incremental generation (3,100 MW accredited capacity)
  • Assuming 50% ownership, capital costs of ~$1,500-2,000/kw
  • Potential capital investment of $4-10 billion*
  • 3.3 GW of potential repowering opportunities from 2028-2031
  • Repowering capital costs could range between ~$1,500-2,000/kw
  • Potential capital investment of $5-7 billion*
  • Distribution and transmission investments to support new demand
  • Wildfire mitigation/resiliency plans: filed in PSCo; planned filing at SPS by 2024 YE
  • Plan to file additional wildfire mitigation plans in other states
  • Potential capital investment to be determined in third quarter

* Potential investment could extend past 2028. Estimates are subject to change, RFP processes and regulatory approvals.

