Xcite Resources Inc. is a Canada-based exploration stage company. The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Quebec, Canada. The Company has a 100% interest in the Turgeon Lake Gold Project. Its property is at an early stage of exploration. The Turgeon Lake Gold Project has approximately 39 mineral claims located in the province of Quebec, covering a total area of approximately 2,203.28 hectares (ha).

Sector Gold