Xcite Resources Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.07954 million compared to CAD 0.013761 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.154436 million compared to CAD 0.095717 million a year ago.
Xcite Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023
September 20, 2023 at 05:45 pm EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023