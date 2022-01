Wang Min, chairman of XCMG said "we should not only make products, but also spread the story, fun and future of making products to children and the next generation through new forms."









Recently, the construction machinery school classroom is in progress. In the process of communicating with children, he was very touched by the childlike innocence. He hoped that XCMG would leave an ordinary and great figure in the hearts of the children and always become the glory of their future.