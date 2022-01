XCMG global dealer online conference was successfully held in Xuzhou, China. 2000 dealers and partners from all over the world participated in the event.

Wang Min, chairman of XCMG, reviewed the achievements of the past year and expressed the future development direction through video.

Dr. Hanson Liu, vice president of XCMG, analyzed the global economic situation and the development of construction machinery in 2022 to global dealers and partners.

At the same time, global dealers also shared the achievements of each region in the past year and their expectations for future cooperation online.