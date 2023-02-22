Advanced search
    000425   CNE000000FH0

XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(000425)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  20/02/2023
7.120 CNY   +5.64%
10:37aXcmg Construction Machinery : African Mission Visits XCMG 
08:37aConexpo-con/agg 2023 : XCMG Machinery to Showcase Flagship Products at Largest Overseas Exhibition to Date
02/20XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for CNY 1,000 million worth of its shares.
XCMG Construction Machinery : African Mission Visits XCMG

02/22/2023 | 10:37am GMT
On February 20, XCMG welcomed the first batch of foreign delegations of this year, which came from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in Africa.



At the XCMG Experience Hall, XCMG President Lu Chuan introduced XCMG's 80 years of innovation and development in detail to the envoys of various countries. Inherited corporate culture, warm social responsibility, generations of hardworking employees, complete set of construction scene simulation demonstration, and visiting envoys in person, have a further profound understanding of XCMG.



Mr. Daouda BITIE, Minister Counsellor said: "This is my first time to come to XCMG. Here I see XCMG's long history, struggling employees and advanced technology. XCMG's equipment can be found everywhere in Africa and plays an important role in the construction of countries. I hope XCMG can continue to support African construction and achieve greater success!"



With the acceleration of China's opening up process, XCMG, as the first group of global construction machinery enterprises, with a history of 80 years, has become an open window to carry the important information and tell the story of China. It also opens the arms of friendship and welcomes the arrival of friends from all over the world.

Disclaimer

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 81 743 M 11 890 M 9 810 M
Net income 2022 5 327 M 775 M 639 M
Net cash 2022 8 980 M 1 306 M 1 078 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 84 131 M 12 237 M 10 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,3%
Managers and Directors
Chuan Lu President & Director
Jiang Long Wu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Min Wang Chairman
Ge Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ai Mei Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.40.43%12 237
CATERPILLAR INC.0.48%124 290
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD21.90%23 657
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.29%7 810
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.10.69%2 948
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.15.31%1 928