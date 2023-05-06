XCMG Construction Machinery : Brazil, Our Journey of a Thousand Miles 

As a leading construction machinery manufacturer, XCMG has made remarkable achievements in the Brazilian market. XCMG and Brazil have witnessed rapid economic and trade cooperation, resulting in a brilliant scorecard in the past twenty years.





The First Decade: Overseas Exports Began

In 2000, XCMG's ZL30G loader officially landed in Brazil for the first time, marking XCMG's entry into South America.

In 2004, we established sales offices in São Paulo and gradually expanded our sales network in Brazil, laying a good foundation for future rapid expansion in Brazil.

In 2008, XCMG continued to invest in the Brazilian market even during the financial crisis, setting up an additional sales service center mainly for rental services.

XCMG has laid its foundation in Brazil after a decade of efforts and has continued to adapt to the local market and improve the quality of our products, thus establishing a trustworthy brand image among Brazilian customers.





Recognizing the importance of the Brazilian market, we announced our plan to build a factory in Brazil in 2011.

The Second Decade: Localization with Production

In 2012, XCMG invested $300 million to build a manufacturing campus in Bauso, Minas State, Brazil. The factory is XCMG's first overseas wholly owned manufacturing base, covering an area of 800,000 square meters, with an annual production capacity of nearly 10,000 units of various construction machinery, including excavators, shovels, and road machinery.

In 2014, the XCMG Brazil campus was completed and put into operation, launching the first grader in Brazil.

In 2020, XCMG Brazil Bank, the world's first Chinese manufacturing enterprise bank, was licensed, opening a new chapter of XCMG's internationalization. The accumulated credit investment exceeded R$500 million to meet customers' diversified needs.

On the 8th anniversary of XCMG Brazil in 2022, we launched the 12,345th machine and were ready for more challenges in Brazil.

After nearly a decade of rapid development, the scale of XCMG Brazil in 2022 doubled 16 times since its establishment, and the sales volume has doubled ten times, with a total of more than 18,000 units produced. XCMG Brazil now provides more than 1,000 jobs, and 96% are local.

In the first quarter of this year, XCMG Brazil's revenue increased by 9% year-on-year, sales volume increased by 21% year-on-year, and profitability improved. Over the years, XCMG Brazil has actively promoted upgrading local industries in Brazil. Localized product-oriented research has developed more than a dozen BR series products suitable for the Brazilian market. Now it has more than 100 construction machinery products for customers to choose from, providing product solutions. At the same time, it also brings incredible value-added services to customers.

In addition to industrial contribution and upgrading, XCMG actively improves social issues through our "Help With Love" initiative and continuously contributes to social improvements in Brazil as a responsible company.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we sent over 1,000 sets of equipment to the Brazilian government to help them resume daily operations, such as urban infrastructure, water, agricultural projects, and other tasks. XCMG Brazil also donated 660,000 masks and other prevention equipment to governments and institutions at all levels to help people cope with the pandemic. In addition, XCMG Brazil visited schools and welfare institutions, and established a deeper partnership with Vale to provide care and visits to special groups more than 500 people.

The Third Decade: Green Innovation

XCMG released the "XCMG Carbon Peaking And Carbon Neutrality Action Plan" in 2022, showing XCMG's commitment to the carbon neutrality goal and carbon emissions peak control. XCMG Brazil has rapidly deployed the new energy market, and more than 600 new energy equipment have arrived in Brazil, providing a strong impetus for the development of Brazil's green economy.

For R&D and production of new energy mining equipment, XCMG has established in-depth cooperation with mining companies worldwide and has launched a variety of new mining equipment, such as all-electric mining trucks, excavators, and loaders. Mr. Alexandre Pereira, Executive Vice President, Projects & Energy at Vale, said, "The partnership with XCMG will complement our long-term connection with China and help us take another step toward more sustainable mining.

In the future, XCMG Brazil will speed up the industrial transformation with the vision of being "high-end, intelligent, green, service-oriented, and global" to accelerate the construction of intelligent factories with localization and better synergy with the local supply chain. We will also utilize our research capabilities (the "1+6+N") and establish the Brazil Research Institute. The institute will focus on designing and manufacturing essential components, especially intelligent, automatic, and green technology, and contribute to green and sustainable development in Brazil.