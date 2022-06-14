Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000425   CNE000000FH0

XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(000425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
5.290 CNY   +0.38%
03:23aXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : President Rahmon of Tajikistan, accompanied by President Mirziyoye... 
PU
06/12China's Excavator Sales Plunge 24% in May on Soft Domestic Demand
MT
06/06XCMG Ranks in Top Three in KHL Group's Yellow Table for Second Consecutive Year
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XCMG Construction Machinery : President Rahmon of Tajikistan, accompanied by President Mirziyoye... 

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


On June 3, President Rahmon of Tajikistan, accompanied by President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, visited XCMG's joint venture UZXCMG in Urgench. The two presidents highly appreciated the production development of UzXCMG.



In 2014, XCMG and Uzbekistan State Railway Company established a joint venture company UZXCMG to start localized production. The hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, loaders, road rollers, motor graders and other products produced and sold by the company have ranked first in the Uzbekistan construction machinery market share for many consecutive years.

Disclaimer

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
03:23aXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : President Rahmon of Tajikistan, accompanied by President Mir..
PU
06/12China's Excavator Sales Plunge 24% in May on Soft Domestic Demand
MT
06/06XCMG Ranks in Top Three in KHL Group's Yellow Table for Second Consecutive Year
AQ
06/06XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : The 2022 KHL list shows that XCMG remains the top three in t..
PU
06/02XCMG Consolidates Sustainable Development with New Energy-Centric Strategies During Wor..
AQ
06/01UBS Adjusts XCMG Construction Machinery's Price Target to 5.8 Yuan From 6.2 Yuan, Keeps..
MT
05/30XCMG Hosts Fourth International Customers Festival, Highlighting Intelligent and Unmann..
AQ
05/30XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Introduces New Energy and Electric Products
CI
05/30XCMG Wins Regulatory Nod to Acquire Affiliate For $5.8 Billion
MT
05/24XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : The Fourth XCMG International Customer Festival arrived as s..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 85 823 M 12 707 M 12 707 M
Net income 2022 5 795 M 858 M 858 M
Net cash 2022 12 975 M 1 921 M 1 921 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 41 440 M 6 135 M 6 135 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,29 CNY
Average target price 5,77 CNY
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Lu President & Director
Jiang Long Wu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Min Wang Chairman
Ge Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ai Mei Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-11.69%6 135
CATERPILLAR INC.0.07%110 344
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-22.89%21 980
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.76%7 196
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-15.83%2 660
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.-16.21%1 870