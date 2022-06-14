XCMG Construction Machinery : President Rahmon of Tajikistan, accompanied by President Mirziyoye... 

On June 3, President Rahmon of Tajikistan, accompanied by President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, visited XCMG's joint venture UZXCMG in Urgench. The two presidents highly appreciated the production development of UzXCMG.
In 2014, XCMG and Uzbekistan State Railway Company established a joint venture company UZXCMG to start localized production. The hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, loaders, road rollers, motor graders and other products produced and sold by the company have ranked first in the Uzbekistan construction machinery market share for many consecutive years.
