XCMG Construction Machinery : The Season 7 XCMG Apprentice Launched Globally 

The Season 7 XCMG Apprentice, "XCMG Time Traveler", was unveiled on 25th July, which is an elaborate creative activity held annually. This activity gathers XCMG fans across the world to enable them to get a closer look at XCMG. By engaging in the activity, global fans can develop a full understanding of XCMG's quality, innovation, value and responsibility. In this way, they will immerse themselves in XCMG for its high-end technology, advanced products, and cultural connotation.









XCMG has kept achieving the goal of establishing itself as a world-class conglomerate which gains global trust and unique value creativity. For years, XCMG has forged ahead and sought breakthroughs. As an international industry-leading enterprise, XCMG has expanded its presence into overseas social media where its overseas fans can be instantly fed with the most comprehensive news. The year 2022 marked the number of XCMG's fans on overseas social media exceed 2 million. And it has won over 5 million followers on global social media. As of 2016, XCMG Apprentice has been a hit for six seasons, globally attracting enormous publicity and positive feedback. XCMG was awarded IAI Design Award and Overseas Communication Excellence Awards, which fully reflected the XCMG's growing popularity and stronger influence across the world. It is evident that a growing number of overseas fans have been attracted by XCMG products.





Relying on the main overseas social medias, XCMG Apprentice has evolved into one of the iconic brands in the international arena. Each season has attracted numerous overseas fans and many registrants also hoped to represent their team in the activity. This is the fascinating part of the experiential campaign.





This year, the Season 7 XCMG Apprentice campaign will continually revolve around the main strategy of internationalization and hold a brand activity that integrates all employees, lines, industries and value chains jointly with core markets home and abroad.





The activity also draws inspiration from the forthcoming XCMG 80th anniversary. It is the first time that five areas including China (Team Globe), Germany (Team Europe), Brazil (Team America), Thailand (Team Southeast) and India (Team South Asia) carry out campaigns by taking parts in challenges. Apprentices globally recruited will involve in the activity along with XCMG technical talents, social media influencers and overseas distributors.





Simultaneously, each area will be assigned a major task and a side task. Different regions will carry out the major task according to local strengths, such as R&D strength, construction strength, operation strength, marketing strength, and intelligent manufacturing strength. Participants will be more familiar with XCMG's global strategies through the tasks, and the XCMG power will thus be presented to mechanical enthusiasts around the world.





The side task combines prevailing graffiti art and the exclusive philosophy of intelligent manufacturing and innovation of construction machinery. In light of respective features, the side task will dig into XGMG products with innovation as its core and explore the root cause of XCMG's crafted product strength through "advanced technology, outstanding durability", embodying XCMG's duty of "creating a better world" and the spirit of reaching the "Mount Everest summit".





Internationalization has always been rated as XCMG's core strategy, as seen in its earliest presence in the world. As the construction machinery enterprise taking the lead in going abroad, XCMG has always devoted itself to global infrastructure construction and provided premium products and supporting services to 187 countries and regions. Riding the wave of XCMG Apprentice, international engineering fans will understand, recognize, and become more passionate about the brand connotation as a pillar of great power and an innovation-oriented paragon of Chinese manufacturing. With products renowned for "advanced technology, outstanding durability", as well as deep-rooted cultural charms, XCMG will continue to boost its global presence as the epitome of Chinese manufacturing.