XCMG Construction Machinery : The combat value of XCMG's electric equipment is full in Latin Ame... 





Recently, "Leading the Industry Power Revolution and Helping Green Mining in Latin America" and the launch ceremony for the first batch of XC958-EV pure electric loaders to be exported overseas was grandly held at XCMG's large-tonnage intelligent manufacturing base.





The three-motor design of XCMG pure electric loaders leads the industry. The power, speed, and torque compound control can realize stepless speed change and intelligent power distribution. The rated power is up to 270kW, which improves power performance by more than 10% and acceleration performance by more than 50% compared with fuel models; the 240kW DC fast charger can be fully charged with 90% of the power in one hour, leading in comprehensive energy saving, cost reduction, and efficiency increase.





In addition, in response to local construction conditions and market trends, XCMG has adapted and "tailored" the equipment, which is highly suitable for customer needs. The customers said bluntly that they believe in the strength of XCMG's top three brands in the world and are willing to conduct in-depth cooperation with XCMG in the field of green mining, and believe that this cooperation will guide the electrification and intelligent transformation of the country's mining industry.