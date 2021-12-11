Log in
    000425   CNE000000FH0

XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(000425)
XCMG Construction Machinery : The combat value of XCMG's electric equipment is full in Latin Ame... 

12/11/2021 | 04:46am EST
Recently, "Leading the Industry Power Revolution and Helping Green Mining in Latin America" and the launch ceremony for the first batch of XC958-EV pure electric loaders to be exported overseas was grandly held at XCMG's large-tonnage intelligent manufacturing base.


The three-motor design of XCMG pure electric loaders leads the industry. The power, speed, and torque compound control can realize stepless speed change and intelligent power distribution. The rated power is up to 270kW, which improves power performance by more than 10% and acceleration performance by more than 50% compared with fuel models; the 240kW DC fast charger can be fully charged with 90% of the power in one hour, leading in comprehensive energy saving, cost reduction, and efficiency increase.


In addition, in response to local construction conditions and market trends, XCMG has adapted and "tailored" the equipment, which is highly suitable for customer needs. The customers said bluntly that they believe in the strength of XCMG's top three brands in the world and are willing to conduct in-depth cooperation with XCMG in the field of green mining, and believe that this cooperation will guide the electrification and intelligent transformation of the country's mining industry.

Disclaimer

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 09:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 87 845 M 13 794 M 13 794 M
Net income 2021 5 789 M 909 M 909 M
Net cash 2021 7 651 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,27x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 47 707 M 7 491 M 7 491 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,09 CNY
Average target price 6,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Lu President & Director
Jiang Long Wu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Min Wang Chairman
Ge Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ai Mei Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.13.41%7 491
CATERPILLAR INC.12.15%110 060
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-33.76%30 717
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.35%9 290
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.40.30%3 535
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.4.21%1 777