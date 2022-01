In Peru, more than 100 XCMG road machinery gallop on the road with a total length of more than 2000 kilometers, customized R & D, considerate service, integration and common prosperity.



As a leader in the field of pavement machinery, XCMG road machinery has been exported to South America for many years, with the largest sales volume. At the construction site of major projects in Peru, 120 XCMG large equipment participated in many construction processes such as road leveling, foundation reinforcement and filling.