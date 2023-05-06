Advanced search
    000425   CNE000000FH0

XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(000425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
6.430 CNY   +1.42%
6.430 CNY   +1.42%
06:01aXcmg Construction Machinery : Leads the Way in Carbon Reduction Through Green Manufacturing 
PU
06:01aXcmg Construction Machinery : Brazil, Our Journey of a Thousand Miles 
PU
06:01aXcmg Construction Machinery : Together with XCMG，Draw What You Imagine 
PU
XCMG Construction Machinery : Together with XCMG，Draw What You Imagine 

05/06/2023 | 06:01am EDT
In 2023, with a new theme of "Solid to Succeed", XCMG is proud to celebrate a major milestone - our 80th anniversary!

As part of this celebration, we would like to invite all of our friends from around the world to design a logo for XCMG's 80th anniversary campaign. And we're excited to see how you interpret our brand in your designs.

We're looking forward to discovering XCMG through your eyes. We believe that your different impressions of XCMG will help us gain a deeper understanding of our brand and strengthen our connection with our global community.

Thank you for your continued support, and we can't wait to see your designs!


Content Requirements

Participants can focus on XCMG's 80th anniversary and unleash the creativity around the elements of "80" and "XCMG";

l Each participant can submit multiple entries;l Participants are required to attach an English description of 300 words or less to each entry, explaining the design concept;l The logo design can be any size, but it should be submitted as a GIF/PNG/JPG file with an image resolution of over 72 dpi;l Participation in this competition is deemed to agree to our modification of your works.

Prize

l Finalists can get XCMG product models;l Outstanding performers can also participate in the XCMG's S8 Apprentice Campaign.

Submission Requirements

l Facebook/Instagram/Twitter/LinkedIn

You can contribute via Messenger, post and tag us (@XCMG group) or comment on this post. Please remember to attach the design concept description in English.

l Mail

You can send your work and English description to our email: export@xcmg.com to participate in the competition.

Attachments

Disclaimer

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 10:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 86 321 M 12 491 M 12 491 M
Net income 2023 5 409 M 783 M 783 M
Net cash 2023 9 234 M 1 336 M 1 336 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 75 978 M 10 994 M 10 994 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,3%
Technical analysis trends XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,43 CNY
Average target price 5,12 CNY
Spread / Average Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Lu President & Director
Jiang Long Wu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Min Wang Chairman
Ge Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ai Mei Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.26.82%10 994
CATERPILLAR INC.-10.21%110 848
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD2.78%19 928
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.20.96%7 288
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.50.29%3 951
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.31.29%2 180
