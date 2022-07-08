Log in
    000425   CNE000000FH0

XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(000425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
5.430 CNY   +0.93%
07/08XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : is listed as a whole! The largest-ever acquisition and merger... 
PU
06/27XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : product promotion conference successfully held in Indonesia 
PU
06/26XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : The highly anticipated XCMG Time Traveler is finally here, fasten ... 
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XCMG Construction Machinery : is listed as a whole! The largest-ever acquisition and merger... 

07/08/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
On July 8, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (000425.SZ) issued an announcement that the company received the "Approval of XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.'s issuance of shares to Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. and other companies to acquire and merge with XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.", issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission. Co., Ltd.'s Reply", which approved the company to issue shares to acquire and merge with XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.


According to the plan, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. will acquire and merge with the related party, XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. at a price of 38.686 billion Yuan. After the transaction is completed, the asset, including excavation machinery, concrete machinery, mining machinery, tower cranes and others, will be injected into the listed company as a whole.


The approval of the overall listing by the China Securities Regulatory Commission marks the substantial success of the reorganization. This transaction is the largest acquisition and merger transaction in China's equipment manufacturing industry so far, and a model of reform and innovation for state-owned enterprises to embrace the capital market; this transaction is also a continuation of mixed ownership restructuring of XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., and an important embodiment of continuingly deepening the reform of state-owned enterprises.


After the overall listing, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (000425.SZ) will focus more on construction machinery and key components, be more market-oriented, issue a unified financial report to the world, and eventually make the great dream of reaching the industry Mount Everest come true!

Disclaimer

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 03:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
