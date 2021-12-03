XCMG Construction Machinery : launched the world's first plug-in double drive hybrid crane ... 

As the world's first truck crane with hybrid technology, XCMG XCT25_EV has become popular all over the world recently because of a wave of collective test drive by media, customers and online celebrities.



Relying on the world's most cutting-edge and industry first wheeled crane product technology platform, deeply develop the hybrid technology driven by oil and electricity, form the national patented technology of battery gearbox engine powertrain, and create a 25 ton hybrid crane product with free switching of four working modes of "hybrid, pure electricity, pure oil and plug-in". 16S to achieve 0-40km / h startup acceleration, which takes half the time of ordinary fuel crane; 1.5h fully charged, 800 km endurance with full fuel; The noise of the carriage during driving is only 60 dB.