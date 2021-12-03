Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000425   CNE000000FH0

XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(000425)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XCMG Construction Machinery : launched the world's first plug-in double drive hybrid crane ... 

12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
As the world's first truck crane with hybrid technology, XCMG XCT25_EV has become popular all over the world recently because of a wave of collective test drive by media, customers and online celebrities.

Relying on the world's most cutting-edge and industry first wheeled crane product technology platform, deeply develop the hybrid technology driven by oil and electricity, form the national patented technology of battery gearbox engine powertrain, and create a 25 ton hybrid crane product with free switching of four working modes of "hybrid, pure electricity, pure oil and plug-in". 16S to achieve 0-40km / h startup acceleration, which takes half the time of ordinary fuel crane; 1.5h fully charged, 800 km endurance with full fuel; The noise of the carriage during driving is only 60 dB.

Disclaimer

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 87 845 M 13 793 M 13 793 M
Net income 2021 5 774 M 907 M 907 M
Net cash 2021 7 651 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,25x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 47 550 M 7 457 M 7 466 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,07 CNY
Average target price 6,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Lu President & Director
Jiang Long Wu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Min Wang Chairman
Ge Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ai Mei Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.13.04%7 457
CATERPILLAR INC.8.11%106 452
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-36.08%29 608
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.85%9 312
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.34.40%3 397
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.5.98%1 805